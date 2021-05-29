Haryana: 150 farmers booked for protesting near Dushyant residence

The Haryana Police have lodged an FIR against around 150 farmers in connection with a protest near the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala after removing the police barricades in Sirsa on May 26.

A police official told The Indian Express that the FIR was lodged on May 27. Sources say the farmers have been accused of confrontation with the police after they removed the barricade.

The farmer leaders have reacted sharply to the development. “They may lodge as many FIRs as they want but the protests against BJP leaders and its alliance partners will continue till the three anti-farmer laws are not repealed,” said Lakhvinder Singh, a farmer leader from Sirsa.

Talking about the May 26 incident when farmers from across the country observed ‘black day’ to mark six months of their agitation against the contentious laws, Singh said, “It was a peaceful protest in Sirsa. We wanted to burn an effigy near the residence of Dushyant Chautala but the police installed barricades at a distant place so that farmers could not reach the residence. To move further, the farmers had removed the barricades,” said the farmer leader.

On the other hand, Hisar Divisional Commissioner Chander Shekhar said that the farmer leaders had assured to hold peaceful and non-violent protest when talks were held with them in Hisar on May 24.

“Despite their assurance, just two days later, a similar incident happened on May 26 when the protesters, after illegally removing the barricades at Bhumanshah Chowk (Sirsa) burnt an effigy just 200 meters away from the Deputy Chief Minister’s residence,” said the Commissioner, adding that the police and administration acted sensibly which kept the situation under control.

He urged all the farmer leaders involved in the talks to ensure that this type of incident does not occur again in future.

Meanwhile, Lakhvinder Singh said that a cavalcade will move to Tikri border from Sirsa on June 13. “To mobilise farmers for the move, a campaign will be launched in the villages,” he added.