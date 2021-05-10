Haryana: 13 undertrials flee makeshift Covid prison

Officials claimed that these inmates, who were lodged in the same barrack, broke the iron grills of a window, made a rope using bedsheets, scaled the boundary wall of the facility and fled. (Representational Image)

AT LEAST 13 undertrial prisoners escaped from a makeshift jail for Covid positive inmates in Rewari district of Haryana in the early hours of Sunday.

Officials claimed that these inmates, who were lodged in the same barrack, broke the iron grills of a window, made a rope using bedsheets, scaled the boundary wall of the facility and fled.

All of them were in judicial custody and some were facing charges of heinous crimes, including murder and attempt to murder, official sources said. A manhunt was launched by the district and state police force. However, the accused were yet to be re-arrested till late evening on Sunday, the sources added.

The jailbreak came to light when warders counted the inmates at Rewari’s Fadheri prison on Sunday morning. The facility was set up nearly a week ago. Around 450 Covid positive inmates were brought here from jails across the state and kept in judicial custody.

District police chief Abhishek Jorwal said the prison’s boundary wall was “under construction” and had not been completed yet.