Haryana adds 12,885 new cases, records 140 deaths

Haryana added 12,885 new Covid cases on Monday, while witnessing 140 fresh deaths due to the virus, prompting Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to appeal to the people to strictly follow all lockdown regulations and get vaccinated when eligible to break the chain of deadly transmission.

Khattar, who is currently touring all the districts of the state to take a stock of the Covid-19 preparedness and has so far covered 17 out of 22 districts, also expressed confidence that if they worked together then the state will be able to defeat the raging pandemic.

“Haryana is moving steadily towards defeating Covid-19 in the state. The state government has deployed senior IAS officers in all 22 districts to ensure proper arrangements to deal with problems related to Covid. Along with this, several HCS officers have also been put on duty. If we compare the Covid-19 situation of last week with today then it is evident that the state is recovering from the crisis. Be it Covid-related fatality rate, the medical facilities being provided to patients in the state, the availability of medicines or hospitals, or the availability of oxygen, Haryana has been consistently showing improvements. In Haryana, the fatality rate due to Covid on April 24 was 0.90 per cent. It has now (on May 2) come down to 0.87 per cent. Similarly, in Haryana, on April 19, at least 3,663 patients had recovered from the disease. On May 2, 2021, the Covid-related recoveries had almost tripled to 10,423,” Khattar said.

The CM added: “Oxygen quota of the state has also been enhanced. On April 22, the state’s oxygen quota was increased from 156 MT to 162 MT. It has now been further increased to 257 MT. The government has also set up a state-level control room to monitor oxygen supply in the state.”

O2 Refilling Management System

Faridabad’s JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, in association with the district administration and its Alumni Association has developed an Oxygen Refilling Management System. Through this system, the family member of a patient in need can simply register themselves to get help in getting their oxygen tanks refilled. The patients or their kin can log on to the link — https://forms.gle/weYXvXuF7uVB87gw6 — or log on to the district administration website.

SDM, Ballabgarh Aparajita said, “This is an effort to streamline the distribution of oxygen for home isolated patients of Faridabad.