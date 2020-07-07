Haryana records 11 Covid deaths on Monday, 499 new cases

The state’s recovery rate was recorded at 76.18 per cent. (Representational) The state’s recovery rate was recorded at 76.18 per cent. (Representational)

With 11 deaths and 499 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, Haryana’s cases tally reached 17,504 on Monday.

As per Monday evening Covid bulletin, Gurgaon leads with 946 active cases, followed by 839 in Faridabad and 503 in Sonipat district, the three high-risk zones in the state. The number of active cases in Haryana on Monday evening was 3,893.

Although the state’s recovery rate was recorded at 76.18 per cent, there were 60 critical patients, of whom 41 were on oxygen support while 19 were on ventilator.

The case doubling rate in Haryana reached 19 days, while the Covid positivity rate was recorded at 5.64 per cent.

Among 11 patients who lost their lives due to Covid in the last 24 hours, four died in Rohtak, three in Faridabad, two in Sonipat, and one each in Gurgaon and Nuh districts.

Among the 3,893 active cases, 3,557 patients have been hospitalised for less than 11 days, while 336 patients have been hospitalised for longer.

Cases in Gurgaon cross 6,000-mark

With 109 more people testing positive for coronavirus on Monday, the total number of infections in Gurgaon has crossed the 6,000-mark.

According to the health bulletin released by the district health department, Gurgaon has so far recorded a total of 6,058 cases of coronavirus. A closer look at the bulletins released over the last three months reveals that the time taken by the district to record 1,000 fresh cases has been increasing since mid-June, which, officials say, is a sign of the slowing down of the pace of the infection.

Gurgaon crossed the 1,000-mark on the second day of June – one and a half months after the first case emerged in the district. Six days later, it crossed the 2,000-mark, after which it took only five days to cross the 3,000-mark.

Since then, however, the situation appears to have changed, with the district crossing the 4,000-figure six days later, and taking eight days to add another 1,000 cases. On Monday, nine days later, Gurgaon crossed the 6,000-mark. A total of 101 people — 1.6 percent of the total cases — have died so far.

