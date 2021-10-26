Haryana: 100-bed Covid ICU is all set to start in government hospital in Nuh

Ensuring state-of-the-art healthcare facilities even in the deepest pockets of the state, the Haryana government set up 100-bed critical Covid-ICU at Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College (SHKMGMC) located in the outskirts of Nuh in Nalhar.

“The hospital will cater to the medical needs of patients from adjoining NCR-region, Alwar, Mathura, Rewari and Palwal as well, easing off the burden on the health institutes in this area. As per the instructions of Government of India, triple layer oxygen planning has been done in medical colleges and the constituent hospitals. Taking steps in this regard, the Haryana government through the Department of Medical Education and Research, has started this 100-bed ICU where Liquid Medical oxygen tank of 10,000 litre capacity along with 3,000 LPM capacity PSA plants and 1,026 D-type oxygen cylinders have been installed in Nalhar Nuh,” said a spokesperson of Department of Medical Education and Research.

“The existing capacity of the gas-manifold has been augmented to cater to the need along with the medical gas pipeline work. During the second wave, there was a rush of thousands of patients from Delhi-NCR region towards Haryana, especially in adjoining districts, to seek medical care. Considering such demand, the existing capacity has been augmented and a 100-bed Critical Covid care ICU has been set up to meet the rising requirements and needs of the people. Thus, this completes the oxygen triad for Covid patients care,” the spokesperson said.

“Man and material is the desired combination that is required to achieve the goal of providing superlative healthcare facilities. Thus, ventilators and equipment along with drugs and consumables have been purchased to make it functional. In addition to equipment, 143 SRs (Senior Resident doctors) have already joined government medical colleges along with 54 more specialist doctors as faculty have been offered joining. Further, 275 staff nurses’ recruitment is under process and another 85 faculty of specialist doctors’ recruitment process is about to commence soon. With such a large skilled manpower the state government is ready to meet any eventuality in the days to come wherever and whenever the need arises,” the spokesperson added.