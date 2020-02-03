Haryana: 10 killed in 2 road accidents at Kaithal and Bhiwani

Mangled remains of the car in which six youths died in Kaithal district. (Express photo) Mangled remains of the car in which six youths died in Kaithal district. (Express photo)

TEN PEOPLE lost their lives in two road accidents that took place in Haryana’s Kaithal and Bhiwani districts on Sunday.

Among them were six youths who were returning to their homes after a three-day visit to Haridwar when their car fell into a 4-ft ditch on Pundri-Dhand Road, allegedly after being hit by another vehicle. They were all between 19 and 25 years of age. Pundri Police Station SHO Virender Singh said that as of now, the cause of the accident is not clear. However, police registered an FIR against an unknown person on the basis of a complaint filed by the uncle of one of the victims, and are investigating the accident.

The deceased have been identified as Deepak, a resident of Gagseena village in Karnal district, Kapil, a resident of Bithmada village, Hisar, Ajay, Ankush and Ramkesh, residents of Surewala, Hisar, and Sunil, a resident of village Hansewala in Fatehabad district, who was driving the Scorpio.

SHO Singh told The Indian Express that the deceased were friends. “Two of the youths were rushed to a hospital but they were declared brought dead. Three of the deceased were brought out from the Scorpio with lot of effort while a fourth person was found at a distance in the morning,” said the SHO.

Deepak, the youngest among four siblings, was in Class XII while Ankush was a BA first year student. Kapil, another of the victims, got married just three months ago. Driver Sunil was eldest among three siblings, and had lost his father five years ago. Ramkesh, who was involved in farming, had lost his wife three years ago.

Meanwhile, four friends were killed after their car collided head-on with another vehicle on Bhiwani-Loharu road. Among them was Manoj, a resident of Singhani village, while another victim, also named Manoj, was from Dighal of Jhajjar district. The other two victims were Vikas from Rajasthan, and Neeraj.

Their bodies have been kept in a government hospital.

