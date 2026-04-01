1984 anti-Sikh riots survivor, ‘crusader for other victims’, Vajpayee admirer: Who is HS Phoolka, who joined BJP

A prominent Sikh voice who has fought the cases of 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims pro bono for over three decades, Harvinder Singh Phoolka said he is returning to politics to work for Punjab, as he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday.

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Phoolka, 70, a senior Supreme Court Advocate and human rights activist, known as “messiah” of 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the 2027 Punjab assembly polls.

“I have been fighting the fight for the 1984 riots (victims) for the last 40 years, and I have been supported by the BJP since then…I have fought my fight together with them,” he told reporters after joining the saffron party.

From student politics to AAP A graduate in agricultural sciences from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, and a law graduate from Panjab University, Chandigarh, student politics played a crucial role in shaping Phoolka’s pro-people ideology. He often mentions the 1972 Moga police firing incident as the “turning point of his life”, in which two students were killed. The students were protesting against black marketing of tickets at the Regal Cinema in Moga. Phoolka said he participated in the protests and was also jailed for seeking justice for victims.

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A native of Bhadaur in Barnala district of Punjab, Phoolka entered politics in 2014, when he joined the then-newbie Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and contested the Lok Sabha polls that year from Ludhiana. Though he lost to Congress’s (now in the BJP) Ravneet Singh Bittu by a whisker, he polled the highest votes in the rural segment of Dakha. Phoolka during his law graduation at PU Chandigarh, 1981. (Express photo) Phoolka during his law graduation at PU Chandigarh, 1981. (Express photo) In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, the AAP fielded him from Dakha. Phoolka won even as Congress came to power in Punjab. The AAP, the main opposition party, named him Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Punjab Assembly. Story continues below this ad However, in 2018, Phoolka first resigned as LoP and then as Dakha MLA the same year, necessitating the Dakha bypoll in 2019 (won by SAD). The same year in 2019, he even resigned from the AAP altogether and left active politics. ‘For a larger cause’ He had cited two major reasons for resigning as Dakha MLA and eventually leaving AAP: the Punjab government’s inaction in the sacrilege cases and his commitment to the 1984 cases as an advocate. Speaking to The Indian Express in an interview with this correspondent, Phoolka while commenting on his resignation as LoP in 2018, had said: “The case of Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, an accused in 1984 riots, was coming up for final hearing in Delhi High Court and the Bar Council wasn’t allowing me to appear as I had the status of a Cabinet minister. I had to resign as LoP to appear in that case. The AAP leadership told me not to resign in the party’s interest and asked whether the 1984 cases were more important. I said yes, they are, as I have spent my whole life fighting them. So I told them I will quit politics.” Eventually, when he resigned as Dakha MLA in 2018, Phoolka attributed his decision to “inaction in sacrilege cases” by the Punjab government. Story continues below this ad