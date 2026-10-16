Horticulturist Harvinder Singh Dhaliwal takes charge as Punjab Agricultural University V-C

Agricultural scientist and distinguished horticulturist Harvinder Singh Dhaliwal assumed charge as the 12th Vice-Chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, Thursday.

An accomplished researcher, academician, and administrator with deep roots in Punjab’s farming community, Dhaliwal brings a wealth of experience spanning agricultural research, education, and extension to the office. His appointment marks a significant development for the University as Punjab’s agriculture seeks sustainable solutions to challenges in crop diversification.

Born and raised in a rural family in Mansa district, Dhaliwal has remained closely connected to farmers and rural communities throughout his career. A horticulture specialist, particularly in fruit science, he has contributed extensively to crop improvement and promoted horticultural diversification in Punjab.