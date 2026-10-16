Horticulturist Harvinder Singh Dhaliwal takes charge as Punjab Agricultural University V-C

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Agricultural scientist and distinguished horticulturist Harvinder Singh Dhaliwal assumed charge as the 12th Vice-Chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, Thursday.
An accomplished researcher, academician, and administrator with deep roots in Punjab’s farming community, Dhaliwal brings a wealth of experience spanning agricultural research, education, and extension to the office. His appointment marks a significant development for the University as Punjab’s agriculture seeks sustainable solutions to challenges in crop diversification.
Born and raised in a rural family in Mansa district, Dhaliwal has remained closely connected to farmers and rural communities throughout his career. A horticulture specialist, particularly in fruit science, he has contributed extensively to crop improvement and promoted horticultural diversification in Punjab.
With nearly 31 years of experience as an agricultural scientist, Dhaliwal has served in leadership positions across all three core functions of PAU—teaching, research, and extension. He served as Dean, College of Agriculture, from 2013 to 2017, and also held the positions of Additional Director of Research (Horticulture) and Director of Extension Education. His experience across these domains gives him a comprehensive understanding of the University’s academic responsibilities, research priorities, and engagement with the farming community.
His international research experience includes advanced work on citrus improvement at the University of Florida, USA. He also fostered research collaborations with the University of Florida, Curtin University of Technology, Australia, and the University of Maine, USA. He contributed to important academic initiatives of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), including its Fifth Deans’ Committee and the formulation of minimum standards for higher agricultural education.
Dhaliwal’s scientific contributions include 28 recommendations incorporated into PAU’s Package of Practices, including introducing banana and amla and developing 11 fruit varieties, including the low-seeded PAU Kinnow-1. He has led six research projects as Principal Investigator or Co-Principal Investigator and has 189 publications, including 81 research papers in reputed national and international journals. His initiatives also led to the establishment of a state-of-the-art Leaf Analysis Laboratory and a nationally accredited virus-free nursery at PAU.