Harsimrat asks Mann, ‘Why have you deputed huge force for your family if all is well in Punjab?’

Former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal Saturday said a “huge conspiracy” has been hatched by anti-Punjab forces to destroy the state economically and socially by disrupting law and order situation and increasing supply of drugs. The Shiromani Akali Dal leader also hit out at the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government for “failing to tackle law and order situation” resulting in huge losses to Punjab.

Interacting with media here, the Bathinda MP said, “A conspiracy has been hatched to spread drugs into each and every corner of the state and for this reason law and order situation has collapsed completely”. She said that situation in Punjab was turning from bad to worse each passing day forcing industry to shift to other states and youth to foreign countries.

She asked Mann why he has deputed a huge police force with himself and his family, if every thing is alright in the state.

Harsimrat said that Punjab begins its day with news of loot, murder, dacoity and ransom calls received by industrialists and traders. She said that a common man is scared of coming out of his home due to hostile atmosphere in the state where there is no guarantee of him to return home safely.

“Gangsters are in high spirits as they have seen that AAP government is taking no steps to contain their terror activities,” she said, adding that now even police stations were being attacked with Rocket launchers.

In the evening, she paid obeisance at Dera Sachkhand Ballan and also met Sant Niranjan Dass.

SAD leader said that “under two Super CMs”, including Raghav Chadha and Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM was incapable of doing anything.

She said that tall claims were made before elections that we will collect Rs 35000 revenue by containing corruption whereas reality is that corruption increased manifold in the state and ruling party MLAs were being arrested for accepting bribes.