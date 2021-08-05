Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Ravneet Singh Bittu in public spat over farm laws

Two MPs from Punjab — Congress’s Ravneet Singh Bittu and Shiromani Akali Dal’s Harsimrat Kaur Badal — on Wednesday engaged in a public spat inside Parliament complex over the farm laws, just before the House assemble for the day’s session.

Harsimrat alongwith other Akali Dal and BSP MPs was protesting against the farm laws in the Parliament complex, holding placards and raising slogans against the Centre, when Bittu confronted her accusing her of indulging in “drama” and saying she was part of the union Cabinet that cleared the three farm bills. He also accused her of aiding their passage in Lok Sabha.

Harsimrat hit back saying she had quit the Cabinet berth in her party’s fight against the farm laws. The Bathinda MP accused Bittu and other Congress MPs of staging a walkout and helping in the easy passage of the agriculture bills in the lower house.

The face off took place in full public view and in front of media persons. A video of incident has been shared widely on social media.

Bittu also attacked SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, asking where was the Lok Sabha member while Parliament and Kisan Sansad were on. “Where is Sukhbir Badal? Why is he not protesting and coming to Parliament? He is holding press conferences elsewhere but not coming to Parliament to raise the farmers’ issues,” Bittu said amid continued squabbling.

Later, in a tweet, SAD spokesperson Daljeet Singh Cheema condemned Bittu. “I strongly condemn anti-farmer @RavneetBittu’s disgraceful remark against Mrs @HarsimratBadal_ who is relentless rallying for farmers’ rights outside Parliament. His behaviour is shameful,” he said.

Punjab MPs of Akali Dal, Congress and AAP have been demanding the repeal of the three controversial farm laws and have been giving adjournment notices in the Lok Sabha to discuss farm issues.

Leaders of various parties have been going out of their way to show solidarity with farmers ever since the farmer unions declared that they would assess the performance of MPs on farmers issues and then decide on extending their support in elections.

Punjab assembly elections are due in early 2022 and all parties are working overtime to keep the farmers on their side. Congress leader Rahul.Gandhi had earlier driven a tractor to Parliament to highlight the problems of farmers.