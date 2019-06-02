Harsimrat: Guru punished those who politicised sacrilege issue

On a thanksgiving tour in Bathinda, Union Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal Saturday said that two Lok Sabha seats that her party has won in Punjab were equivalent to opposition’s 200.

“These people (the Congress and other rival parties) are saying that we won only two seats, but these two are equivalent to 200. These are not our ‘family seats’ as being propagated by the Congressmen, but they are of each and every worker who stood by the party despite huge attempt to spread anarchy in the area, misuse of official resources and threats to my party workers,” Harsimrat said in Talwandi Sabo.

The Shiromani Akali Dal won only two seats – Bathinda and Ferozepur – of the 10 it contested in Punjab in the May 19 Lok Sabha election. While Harsimrat won from Bathinda, her husband and party president Sukhbir Singh Badal won from Ferozepur.

Harsimrat got emotional while addressing party workers at Talwandi Sabo. She also broke down at Maur Mandi.

The Union minister also repeated her pre-poll remark that those “those who did sacrilege should face destruction and the ones who are politicising it should also face destruction”.

“In 2017, the SAD-BJP combine got 30.6 per cent votes and two years later, we have got 37.23 per cent. Our total vote gain from 2017 to 2019 is of approximately 4 lakhs while the Congress, the ruling party in Punjab, in the same period has faced reduction of 4 lakhs votes. So you all can understand now. Congress politicised the sacrilege issue and the result is before you all. The Aam Aadmi Party had got nearly 36 lakh votes in 2017 and this time, they got just about 10 lakh,” she said.

The Bathinda MP further said, “The Congress faced destruction, AAP faced destruction. The so-called Taksalis, Bargari Morcha also faced destruction. The SAD-BJP combine is the only one, which got more votes despite all the negative propaganda of Congress and other rival parties. The Guru Saheb has done the justice with all. You need to promote this among the masses and explain the vote figures. Sab taun Vdda Satguru Nanak. He is the one who punishes the ones who are doing wrong deeds”.

Harsimrat also targetted Congress president Rahul Gandhi. She said Gandhi came to Punjab to do politics at Bargari. “A party, which

attacked the Harmander Sahib was taking about justice at Bargari. He got the punishment and lost the Amethi seat that had been with the Congress for 40 years. Their Punjab president, Sunil Jakhar, also lost his Gurdaspur seat and Congress’s mission 13 was reduced to eight”.

In 2014, the SAD-BJP combine had won six seats, compared to four seats in 2019.