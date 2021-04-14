Harsimrat ‘demotivating’ frontline workers with her lies on Covid situation: Amarinder

Amarinder said that instead of choosing to support his government’s concerted efforts, Harsimrat, along with her party colleagues, including SAD president Sukhbir Badal, had been continuously indulging in cheap criticism of his government.

Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh Tuesday accused former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal of “demotivating” the frontline workers, “and all the people of Punjab” with her statements on the Covid situation, especially at a time when the unrelenting efforts of the healthcare workers were showing some positive results.

“While all Punjabis know what a congenital liar she is, her comments on the Covid situation have exposed a new low,” said Amarinder, slamming the SAD leader who had a day ago said the “widespread shortcomings” in Covid management pointed out by a central team in several districts of Punjab were a “clear indictment” of the CM.

Amarinder said that instead of choosing to support his government’s concerted efforts, Harsimrat, along with her party colleagues, including SAD president Sukhbir Badal, had been continuously indulging in cheap criticism of his government.

He pointed out that the untiring efforts of the medical fraternity had led to some improvement in the situation over the past few days with Punjab no longer among the top five states contributing to the maximum case load.

As per official data released by the central government Monday, 10 states had shown a steep rise in the daily new Covid-19 cases accounting for 80.92 per cent of the new infections reported in a span of 24 hours. Punjab was not in the list, and has maintained that even today, according to the Centre’s data, observed the CM.

“While Punjab was still a long way from victory in the battle against Covid, this was a matter of optimism, and a cause for appreciation of all the frontline workers who were working hard for the past over one year,” he noted. “But far from appreciating the hard work, dedication and sacrifice of all these workers, all that Harsimrat is worried about is how to take political mileage from the calamity, which has struck her own state and people,” said the CM.

“Does she not realise how such statements are demotivating for the frontline workers, and all the people of Punjab? Or does she simply not care, because her entire focus is on finding excuses to pull down my government?” asked Amarinder.

The fact was that the entire nation, in fact the world, was suffering the effects of the pandemic, with Punjab no exception.

He pointed out that his government had never sought to undermine the dangers of the pandemic, nor its devastating effects on Punjab, particularly in terms of fatality. “But even in the deaths of so many fellow Punjabis, all Harsimrat can see is an opportunity to make political mince-meat,” he added.

Vaccine hesitancy was also something his government was fully cognizant of, and had openly been speaking about, “but Harsimrat seemed to have forgotten that bulk of the problem is the anger among the people against the BJP-led central government over the farm laws,” he added.

“Had you (Harsimrat) not been party to the draconian laws, and put Punjab’s interests before your own, we would have seen more people taking vaccine shots, openly and fearlessly, in the state,” he added.

The Chief Minister also lashed out at Harsimrat for finding fault with the ban on political gatherings in the state. While the Congress had voluntarily decided to put off all rallies and gatherings, the Akalis, led by Sukhbir, were spreading mayhem by holding such rallies without masks and social distancing of any kind, he pointed out, slamming Harsimrat for defending her party’s irresponsible actions.

“Had SAD and AAP not continued to behave with such recklessness after Punjab was gripped by the second wave, he would not have been forced to impose a blanket ban on political gatherings,” he added.

Targeting the Congress dispensation, Harsimrat had on Monday said the CM had chosen to ban political activities of the opposition instead of doing anything to improve medical infrastructure and healthcare system in the state.