BJP Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Mahajan falls ill during protest, rushed to IGMC

LoP Jai Ram Thakur visits BJP Rajya Sabha member Harsh Mahajan at Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital in Shimla on Saturday. (Express Photo)

BJP Rajya Sabha member and former Himachal Pradesh minister Harsh Mahajan was rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital (IGMC) here after he suddenly fell ill during a party’s protest against the state government outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Shimla on Saturday.

Mahajan was addressing mediapersons when he complained of dizziness and briefly fainted.

BJP leaders and party workers present at the venue immediately came to his assistance before shifting him to IGMC in a private vehicle.

At the hospital, Mahajan was provided primary treatment at the Emergency Ward and later shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for observation.