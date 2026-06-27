BJP Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Mahajan falls ill during protest, rushed to IGMC

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
BJP Rajya Sabha member and former Himachal Pradesh minister Harsh Mahajan was rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital (IGMC) here after he suddenly fell ill during a party’s protest against the state government outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Shimla on Saturday.
Mahajan was addressing mediapersons when he complained of dizziness and briefly fainted.
BJP leaders and party workers present at the venue immediately came to his assistance before shifting him to IGMC in a private vehicle.
At the hospital, Mahajan was provided primary treatment at the Emergency Ward and later shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for observation.
A joint team of doctors from IGMC and Atal Super Speciality Hospital, Chamiyana, monitored his condition.
Hospital authorities said Mahajan responded well to treatment and his condition was stable.
All medical investigations, including routine tests, were found to be normal, they said.
IGMC Deputy Medical Superintendent and acting Medical Superintendent Dr Praveen Bhatia said, “Mahajan felt dizzy due to weakness caused by diarrhoea.”
Later, Mahajan posted on his social media handle that he was feeling better and would be discharged shortly. “Due to a sudden health-related issue, I had to undergo medical treatment at the hospital for a short while, and now I am fine,” he said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram