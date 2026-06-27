BJP Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Mahajan falls ill during protest, rushed to IGMC

Harsh Mahajan was addressing mediapersons when he complained of dizziness and briefly fainted.

By: Express News Service
2 min readShimlaJun 27, 2026 09:22 PM IST
Harsh Mahajan,LoP Jai Ram Thakur visits BJP Rajya Sabha member Harsh Mahajan at Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital in Shimla on Saturday. (Express Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

BJP Rajya Sabha member and former Himachal Pradesh minister Harsh Mahajan was rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital (IGMC) here after he suddenly fell ill during a party’s protest against the state government outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Shimla on Saturday.

Mahajan was addressing mediapersons when he complained of dizziness and briefly fainted.

BJP leaders and party workers present at the venue immediately came to his assistance before shifting him to IGMC in a private vehicle.

At the hospital, Mahajan was provided primary treatment at the Emergency Ward and later shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for observation.

A joint team of doctors from IGMC and Atal Super Speciality Hospital, Chamiyana, monitored his condition.

Hospital authorities said Mahajan responded well to treatment and his condition was stable.

All medical investigations, including routine tests, were found to be normal, they said.

Story continues below this ad

IGMC Deputy Medical Superintendent and acting Medical Superintendent Dr Praveen Bhatia said, “Mahajan felt dizzy due to weakness caused by diarrhoea.”

Later, Mahajan posted on his social media handle that he was feeling better and would be discharged shortly. “Due to a sudden health-related issue, I had to undergo medical treatment at the hospital for a short while, and now I am fine,” he said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 27: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments