Meet Harry and Bruno, the Himalayan black bear cubs whose endearing antics are drawing visitors to Kufri zoo in Shimla

One of the Himalayan bear cubs seen atop the 60-foot-tall deodar tree within their enclosure at the Himalaya Nature Park in Kufri, Shimla. (Express Photo by Saurabh Parashar)

Two nine-month-old Himalayan black bear cubs have emerged as a major attraction for visitors at the Himalaya Nature Park, a mini zoo located at Kufri in Shimla.

The park, situated at an altitude of around 2,400 metres above sea level, is currently drawing a large number of tourists, many of whom are captivated by the male cubs’ lively and natural behaviour.

The cubs, named Harry and Bruno, were born in May 2025 to Shyamu and Dolly. Visitors are particularly fascinated by the cubs’ playful antics, which include competing with each other to climb a nearly 60-foot-tall deodar tree within their enclosure. The cubs are frequently seen pulling each other down while racing to the top, scratching one another during play, and occasionally being disciplined by their mother, sometimes with a snub or a gentle slap.