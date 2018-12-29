Harpreet Brar’s hat-trick sets up Punjab win over Uttar Pradesh

A hat-trick by left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar (3 for 78) helped Punjab to a 26-run win over Uttar Pradesh and claim six points in their match of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy played at IS Bindra PCA Stadium. At the start of the last day of the match, Uttar Pradesh needed 84 runs for the win. Resuming their second innings at 333 for 6, Uttar Pradesh added 27 more runs before Boby Yadav was caught by Himanshu Sharma off the bowling of Arshdeep Singh at an individual score of 13 runs off 21 balls.

Yadav smashed three boundaries during his stay at the crease. After the fall of Yadav, Uttar Pradesh added 30 more runs raising hopes of a win before Trishul Vijay Trivedi was clean bowled by Harpreet Brar in the 98th over of UP innings. Trivedi played a knock of seven runs off 22 balls and smashed one boundary during his stay at the crease. The next ball saw Brar picking up the wicket of Harshvardhan as the batsman fell LBW to make it 390 for 9 for UP. Brar completed his hat-trick as he trapped Wajid Ali off the next ball to guide Punjab to a 26-run win.

Golf Camp at Panchkula from Jan 2

Panchkula : A three-day golf coaching camp will be conducted at Panchkula Golf Club from January 2 to January 4 next week. The camp will b held by EGTF certified coach Ajay Gujral and the basics of hitting, chipping, putting, bunker shots and pitching will be taught to the participants. “Panchkula Golf Club wants to impart professional coaching to members as well as non-members and such camps are part of the programme of the club. The camp will be open to members as well as non-members and golf equipment will be provided.” said Col AS Dhillon, general manager. PGC.