Harpal Singh Cheema hosts Canadian delegation to boost Alberta-Punjab economic ties

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday evening hosted a high-level Canadian delegation at Punjab Bhawan, following a formal request from the High Commission of Canada in New Delhi. Discussions focused on strengthening international cooperation and deepening economic engagement between Punjab and the Canadian province of Alberta.

The Canadian delegation was led by Alberta Minister of Indigenous Relations Rajan Sawhney. It included Jatinder Singh Tatla, stakeholders administrator from the Office of the Premier, Happy Mann, senior adviser to the leader of the United Conservative Party of Alberta, Genevieve Turcotte, executive director of executive operations in the Department of Indigenous Relations, and members Jagroop Khalon, Jaswinder Grewal and Puneet Kumar Goyal.