Harpal Singh Cheema hosts Canadian delegation to boost Alberta-Punjab economic ties

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday evening hosted a high-level Canadian delegation at Punjab Bhawan, following a formal request from the High Commission of Canada in New Delhi. Discussions focused on strengthening international cooperation and deepening economic engagement between Punjab and the Canadian province of Alberta.
The Canadian delegation was led by Alberta Minister of Indigenous Relations Rajan Sawhney. It included Jatinder Singh Tatla, stakeholders administrator from the Office of the Premier, Happy Mann, senior adviser to the leader of the United Conservative Party of Alberta, Genevieve Turcotte, executive director of executive operations in the Department of Indigenous Relations, and members Jagroop Khalon, Jaswinder Grewal and Puneet Kumar Goyal.
Officials from Invest Punjab made a detailed presentation on the state’s investment potential, highlighting industrial opportunities and the government’s initiatives to improve the ease of doing business. The delegation was briefed through a video and PowerPoint presentation on Punjab’s industrial ecosystem and policy framework.
Sawhney said the delegation was keen to understand the operational framework of Invest Punjab and appreciated the state government’s proactive approach to promoting industrial growth. She said the visit was part of a broader India mission linked to India Energy Week, during which the delegation is meeting senior government leaders and private sector stakeholders across major Indian centres to explore collaboration opportunities. She added that technology and innovation were key sectors where Alberta and Punjab could align their strengths for mutual development.
Cheema reaffirmed Punjab’s commitment to building long-term international partnerships that extend beyond trade and focus on sustainable development and shared prosperity. He said Punjab was open to meaningful collaborations that create value for both regions and strengthen economic ties through innovation-driven growth.
The finance minister was joined by Milkfed chairman Narinder Singh Shergill, additional chief secretary (finance) Alok Shekhar, secretary (industries) Mohinder Pal, additional CEO of Invest Punjab Rubinderjit Singh Brar, and special secretary (power) Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar. The meeting reflected a shared intent to develop a durable economic corridor between Alberta and Punjab based on cooperation, innovation and mutual trust.
