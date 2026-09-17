Harpal Singh Cheema breaks silence on Dalit labourer’s death, says Opposition ‘conspiring to frame’ him

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday broke his silence over the death of Dalit labourer Gulzar Singh, accusing the Opposition parties of joining hands to “frame” him, even as BJP MP Tarun Chugh visited the bereaved family in Sangrur, demanded a CBI probe and said he would take up the case with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

With the Opposition parties also demanding Cheema’s resignation, the minister said he had “enough evidence” to counter the allegations. “I have enough evidence. I do not want to bring out that evidence now as an investigation is currently underway. Let the investigation be completed,” Cheema told reporters.

“I will reply to each leader when the time comes and will show the people how they are playing politics over dead bodies,” he said.

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Cheema’s remarks came soon after Chugh reached Toor Banjara village in Sangrur’s Dirba to meet Gulzar’s family. Calling the death “deeply disturbing”, Chugh later said the family told him they were still facing pressure and intimidation. Chugh said he would seek an investigation by a central agency and place the family’s allegations before Amit Shah.

Gulzar died on September 7 after allegedly consuming poison. His family has alleged that he was harassed and subjected to casteist slurs after he questioned Cheema about the availability of drugs in his area at an event a day earlier. A purported video recorded by Gulzar before his death, in which he spoke about having questioned the minister, has since become a central point of the Opposition’s campaign against Cheema.

“The central question is whether raising a complaint against drugs has itself become a crime under the Bhagwant Mann government,” Chugh said after meeting the family.

He said allegations that Gulzar was subjected to pressure and intimidation, and that he was not provided timely medical assistance after his suicide attempt, required a “thorough and impartial investigation”.

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The family, Chugh said, had informed him that Gulzar was taken from one place to another for several hours after the suicide attempt. He asked the family to give details of the alleged pressure and intimidation in writing so that these could be submitted to the Union Home Minister.

Chugh also demanded Cheema’s resignation and registration of cases against all those named by Gulzar in his purported final video.

In Fazilka, Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon said the state was facing a serious drug problem and its impact was not confined to the youth alone, as entire families were being affected. “Someone’s son, someone’s brother, someone’s husband and someone’s father is falling prey to drugs. The stories of families devastated by drugs are deeply disturbing,” Dhillon said.

Gulzar’s death is being investigated by a special investigation team constituted by the Punjab Police.

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Cheema, meanwhile, said Gulzar’s family’s original statement was already in the public domain. “People have seen it and know the facts surrounding the matter,” he said.

Apart from seeking Cheema’s resignation, opposition parties have demanded an independent investigation and an FIR against the minister.

The political battle over the death also spilled into the wider issue of Punjab’s drug problem, with Cheema attacking the BJP over its proposed ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’ in the state.

Questioning the Centre’s for failing to curb cross-border drug smuggling, Cheema said the BJP should first act against drug networks in states where it is in power and secure the international border, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force.

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“Why is it failing to stop drug consignments linked to Gujarat and Rajasthan, why is it targeting Punjab when the 553-km international border belt falls under the Border Security Force?” he asked.

The BJP has announced four ‘Nasha Mukt yatras’ across Punjab from September 18 to raise awareness against drugs and promote a drug-free state.

Cheema said the AAP government had adopted a two-pronged approach — action against drug traffickers and treatment for people battling addiction. He cited the government’s ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ campaign, the deployment of anti-drone systems and action by the Punjab Police against drug traffickers.

He also targeted the previous SAD-BJP government, alleging that the drug problem expanded significantly between 2007 and 2017.

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“The term ‘chitta’ emerged and became widely associated with the drug crisis during that period, and drugs were being openly distributed across Punjab. Government vehicles were also being misused for drug trafficking. When investigations into drug-related cases were underway, an ED (Enforcement Directorate) officer was transferred from Jalandhar,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, Gulzar’s family, which had earlier said it would not hold the bhog until action was taken against all those named by him, confirmed late Wednesday that the last prayer meeting would be held on Thursday afternoon.