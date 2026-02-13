Harpal Singh Cheema or Baljit Kaur: Why Bhagwant Mann’s ‘top choice’ for deputy CM could upset AAP pecking order

As the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab deliberates on fulfilling its pre-poll promise of appointing a Dalit leader as the deputy chief minister, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema seems like the natural choice. However, a new name has reportedly entered the fray—that of Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Dr Baljit Kaur.

Sources said that Dr Baljit Kaur is the preferred choice of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann for the second top most post in the government. “Dr Baljit Kaur has always been a top choice of the CM. He has often praised her at several platforms of the party. He takes her to be a hard worker, an upright leader, who has not courted any controversy unlike many other women MLAs of the party,” a source said.

The senior leadership of the party has reportedly been made to understand that if Dr Baljit Kaur is named deputy CM, the move could serve multiple strategic purposes. “With elections approaching, the government is keen to consolidate support among women voters. Dr Baljit Kaur heads the department responsible for implementing the party’s promise of providing Rs 1,000 per month to eligible women, including compiling and verifying beneficiary data. Elevating her could reinforce the party’s commitment to that pledge while sending a strong political message,” a source privy to discussions said.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal had made the promise of appointing a Dalit as a deputy CM if the party was voted to power before 2017. However, the AAP could not form the government then. It came to power in 2022. The Opposition has since reminded the AAP several times to fulfil the promise.

Cheema is a prominent figure and holds key portfolios such as finance, taxation, and excise. He is also the second seniormost minister in the Cabinet after the CM, and has previously served as Leader of the Opposition during the Congress government. “The party considers him a troubleshooter. He has often been entrusted with handling sensitive political situations and engaging with protesting employee unions during challenging times. However, now Dr Baljit Kaur’s name has emerged,” said a source.

He added that the announcement naming Dr Baljit Kaur as the deputy CM, expected by now, was not made as it could open a can of worms. “Dr Baljit Kaur is a first-time MLA from Malout. She currently holds the fourth position in pecking order and is the only woman minister in the Punjab government. She fits the bill. But naming her could annoy Cheema and his supporters and volunteers. The party is weighing all options,” said a source, adding that she had the CM’s backing.

Mann, it is learnt, is also backing the reinduction of his aide, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, in the Cabinet. Dhaliwal was ousted last year and named a party spokesperson. “The government has not yet got his official bungalow vacated. This shows that there is a chance that he may be re-inducted,” said a source.