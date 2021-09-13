Stop drama of writing letters, act as responsible leader of ruling party: Harpal Cheema to Navjot Sidhu

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab senior leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Harpal Singh Cheema termed the letter written by Congress state president Navjot Singh Sidhu to Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh () on the farmers’ issues as a ‘news stunt’. Congress leaders, especially Sidhu, are acting as if they are in the Opposition, he said.

In a statement issued from the party headquarters here on Monday, Harpal Singh Cheema said that Navjot Sidhu should now stop playing the letter game and get these issues resolved. He said the Congress state president had been reminded of reforms in the agriculture sector, getting the farmers out of the crop cycle along with all the other issues only as the elections approached.

He said that Navjot Sidhu gets publicity in the news by writing a letter to the CM, but the issue of the farmers remains unresolved. Cheema exhorted Sidhu to give up drama and play the role of leader of the ruling party or else the people of Punjab would never forgive him.

Cheema questioned, “if Navjot Singh Sidhu could not come up with any concrete promise or policy from the ruling Congress in his meeting with the farmer leaders, then what did he do there?” He further said if the AAP leaders could decide to give support on the spot after listening to the views of the farmers during the meeting, why Congress state president Navjot Sidhu cannot do so.

Strongly criticising Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, Harpal Singh Cheema said, “The chief minister did not fulfil any of his promises to the farmers; as a result, the farmers have to wage struggle against the Punjab government, like against the Union government to get their demands met; whether it is the matter of sugarcane price or the procurement of crops from mandis.”

The AAP leader said that Amarinder Singh had lost the trust of his MLAs and ministers. Former Congress state president and MP Shamsher Singh Dullo and MLA Surjit Singh Dhiman, along with young MLAs from Majha, are opposing the chief minister’s working style, he said. “Therefore, Capt Amarinder Singh should immediately resign as CM,” he added.