13-year-run ends: CBI arrests Singapore scam accused after extradition from US

Harnek Singh (in turban), against whom an Interpol Red Notice and a Look-Out Circular (LOC) were in force, had allegedly fled India in May 2013 and subsequently entered the US illegally. (Photo: X/@DDNewslive)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a fugitive who had been on the run for more than 13 years in a case involving fraud and spoofed calls targeting Indian nationals in Singapore, officials said Thursday. The accused, Harnek Singh, was deported from the US and arrested on his arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Harnek, against whom an Interpol Red Notice and a Look-Out Circular (LOC) were in force, had allegedly fled India in May 2013 and subsequently entered the US illegally, where he remained absconding for more than a decade. He will be produced before the Special Judicial Magistrate (CBI Cases), Panchkula, at the earliest, a CBI spokesperson said.