scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 13, 2021
MUST READ

‘Will treat her with Makki ki roti and sarson da saag’: Harnaaz Sandhu’s mother

"Harnaaz remains calm most of the time and is very focused. She knew from her school days that she has to clinch this title," her brother said.

Written by Hina Rohtaki | Chandigarh |
December 13, 2021 1:44:28 pm
Harnaaz Sandhu's family in Chandigarh

Actor-model Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021 on Monday. Her elated mother said that she had ardaas at a Gurudwara as her daughter faced the competition.

Makki ki roti and sarson da saag is her favourite and I would treat her with it when she comes home. It doesn’t increase calories too,” Sandhu’s mother Ravinder Kaur, who works as a gynaecologist, said.

Sandhu’s brother Harnoor also called the win a “proud moment.” “It is such a proud moment. I can’t even express our feeling. Harnaaz remains calm most of the time and is very focused. She knew from her school days that she has to clinch this title,” he said. “She always said that she wanted to do something different. She won Miss Chandigarh, Miss Punjab, and then it went on,” he further added said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Harnaaz, who started modelling at a young age, gradually made her way to beauty pageants and won her first pageant — Miss Chandigarh 2017.

As per her Miss Universe delegate bio, Harnaaz, a Punjabi, draws inspiration from her mother, who “broke generations of patriarchy to become a successful gynecologist and led her family”.

More from Chandigarh

Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021 on Monday, 21 years after Lara Dutta won the title in 2000.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 13: Latest News

Advertisement