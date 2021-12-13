‘Will treat her with Makki ki roti and sarson da saag’: Harnaaz Sandhu’s mother

Actor-model Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021 on Monday. Her elated mother said that she had ardaas at a Gurudwara as her daughter faced the competition.

“Makki ki roti and sarson da saag is her favourite and I would treat her with it when she comes home. It doesn’t increase calories too,” Sandhu’s mother Ravinder Kaur, who works as a gynaecologist, said.

Sandhu’s brother Harnoor also called the win a “proud moment.” “It is such a proud moment. I can’t even express our feeling. Harnaaz remains calm most of the time and is very focused. She knew from her school days that she has to clinch this title,” he said. “She always said that she wanted to do something different. She won Miss Chandigarh, Miss Punjab, and then it went on,” he further added said.

Harnaaz, who started modelling at a young age, gradually made her way to beauty pageants and won her first pageant — Miss Chandigarh 2017.

As per her Miss Universe delegate bio, Harnaaz, a Punjabi, draws inspiration from her mother, who “broke generations of patriarchy to become a successful gynecologist and led her family”.

Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021 on Monday, 21 years after Lara Dutta won the title in 2000.