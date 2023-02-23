scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Punjab education minister launches enrollment campaign of government schools

Harjot Singh Bains said that sincere efforts are being made to bring about qualitative improvement and revolutionary change in the education of the state and the Punjab government is striving to make the future of lakhs of students studying in government schools bright.

education, harjot singh, indian expressState Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains. (File)
Aiming to increase the enrollment in government schools of Punjab, state Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains has launched the Admission Campaign-2023 from Ropar, Fatehgarh Sahib and Mohali districts on Wednesday. He also flagged off the admission vans across all the districts of the state.

Bains said that sincere efforts are being made to bring about qualitative improvement and revolutionary change in the education of the state and the Punjab government is striving to make the future of lakhs of students studying in government schools bright.

He said it is the government’s mission to increase the number of students in schools by restoring parents’ confidence in government schools, for which the admission campaign-2023, has been launched.

Divulging further details, Bains said that in all the districts of the state, a two-day program in small districts and three days program in big districts have been drawn up by the education department through mobile vans to promote the admission campaign and create public awareness among people. Various types of initiatives have been taken to make the campaign successful.

Bains hoped that all the teachers, departmental officials and parents would cooperate to strengthen the education system of the government schools of Punjab.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 08:53 IST
