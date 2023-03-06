scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
Advertisement

Bains writes to chief secy asking not to assign teachers non-educational work

He asked the Chief Secretary to form a committee comprising Chief Electoral Officer Punjab, Principal Secretary School Education and Principal Secretary Governance Reforms (GR) to review whether teachers should be deputed for additional work except teaching.

Bains said that the government schools of the state are committed to imparting quality education to students. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Bains writes to chief secy asking not to assign teachers non-educational work
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

In view of the Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s promise to not depute government teachers for non-educational works, education minister Harjot Singh Bains Saturday shot off a letter to the Punjab Chief Secretary and asked him to prevent the old practice to save the future of students.

Bains said that the government schools of the state are committed to imparting quality education to students. Therefore, it is important that teachers always remain available in schools and that no extra work is taken from them other than teaching.

He asked the Chief Secretary to form a committee comprising Chief Electoral Officer Punjab, Principal Secretary School Education and Principal Secretary Governance Reforms (GR) to review whether teachers should be deputed for additional work except teaching.

Also Read
Jagmeet Singh, illegal migrants, Canada, Tik Tok, Canada illegal migrants from US, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current Affairs
Canada Calling: Of illegal migrants from US, Indian students in fake coll...
PGI conducts first-ever renal transplant
Rohtak: 20-year-old student arrested for murder of parents, sister and gr...
‘Waris Punjab De’ head Amritpal Singh’s supporters block Jalandhar-Amrits...

He also asked him to formulate a policy after discussion with different stakeholders and submit the report within three months. Bains said that it
would be a historic decision if we decided to depute teachers for non-educational work, which would greatly benefit the entire school education system of the state.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-03-2023 at 01:24 IST
Next Story

Australia extends post-study work visas, but Punjab, Haryana students still getting rejected

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close