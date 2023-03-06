Bains writes to chief secy asking not to assign teachers non-educational work

In view of the Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s promise to not depute government teachers for non-educational works, education minister Harjot Singh Bains Saturday shot off a letter to the Punjab Chief Secretary and asked him to prevent the old practice to save the future of students.

Bains said that the government schools of the state are committed to imparting quality education to students. Therefore, it is important that teachers always remain available in schools and that no extra work is taken from them other than teaching.

He asked the Chief Secretary to form a committee comprising Chief Electoral Officer Punjab, Principal Secretary School Education and Principal Secretary Governance Reforms (GR) to review whether teachers should be deputed for additional work except teaching.

He also asked him to formulate a policy after discussion with different stakeholders and submit the report within three months. Bains said that it

would be a historic decision if we decided to depute teachers for non-educational work, which would greatly benefit the entire school education system of the state.