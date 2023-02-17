scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Punjab minister Harjot Singh Bains launches enrollment campaign 2023 for govt schools

Bains said that to increase the level of school education, the government was working on strengthening the infrastructure of government schools.

Bains directed to give special attention towards long absente and students with special needs. (Express File)
Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains Friday launched enrollment campaign for 2023 to increase the registration of students in government schools. Addressing the orientation workshop organised for education officers, Bains said that the Punjab government will leave no stone unturned to restore the glory of government schools across the state. He said, “Our aim is not only to increase admission in school but also to ensure every student’s admission in the next class. He directed to give special attention towards long absente and students with special needs.

Bains said that to increase the level of school education, the government was working on strengthening the infrastructure of government schools. Under this initiative furniture will be provided to all the schools and those schools will be shifted to separate buildings which are still running from religious/community buildings. While appealing to eradicate the problem of corruption from the school education department he said that strict action will be taken against those involved in corruption. He also instructed district and block officers to keep a hawk eye on their subordinate staff to ensure improvement in official functioning.

Jaspreet Talwar, Principal secretary school education department, director SCERT Punjab Maninder Singh Sarkaria and others were present in the program.

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 19:52 IST
