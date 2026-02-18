‘Why are you earning this sin?’: Harjot Bains reprimands teachers as smart school kids fail to read Punjabi, do basic math

The Punjab Education Department Tuesday issued showcause notices to six teachers, including a block primary education officer (BPEO), in Ludhiana’s Machhiwara block after Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains conducted a surprise inspection at a primary school and found teachers “sitting idle”.

Storming into the classrooms at Government Primary Smart School (number 4), Machhiwara, Bains asked students in classes 3 and 5 to read a basic Punjabi text and solve simple math problems, but most kids failed.

“Eighteen of 27 children in your class can’t read basic Punjabi, or English, and they can’t even do basic math problems. Why are you earning this sin? I have to face and answer the parents of these children,” said Bains, while reprimanding the teachers on the spot.