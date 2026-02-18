‘Why are you earning this sin?’: Harjot Bains reprimands teachers as smart school kids fail to read Punjabi, do basic math

The Punjab Education Department Tuesday issued showcause notices to six teachers, including a block primary education officer (BPEO), in Ludhiana’s Machhiwara block after Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains conducted a surprise inspection at a primary school and found teachers “sitting idle”.
Storming into the classrooms at Government Primary Smart School (number 4), Machhiwara, Bains asked students in classes 3 and 5 to read a basic Punjabi text and solve simple math problems, but most kids failed.
“Eighteen of 27 children in your class can’t read basic Punjabi, or English, and they can’t even do basic math problems. Why are you earning this sin? I have to face and answer the parents of these children,” said Bains, while reprimanding the teachers on the spot.
Bains, who broadcast the inspection live on YouTube, said that at least three teachers were found “sitting idle” while children in classrooms struggled to read basic text. He also noted that the classrooms had adequate facilities, including air conditioners.
Bains wrote a basic multiplication problem on the blackboard and asked the students who could solve it; only a few raised their hands. The majority also failed to read the basic Punjabi paragraphs he pointed out in the book.
“Officers are sending reports to Chandigarh that everything is okay, but this is what you are doing here. This child has been studying here for three years, but can’t read basic Punjabi,” said Bains, after a Class 3 girl failed to read or write in front of the minister.
Harjot Bains interacting with students (Screengrab).
Bains said that the surprise inspection was conducted after receiving several complaints regarding the school. “You have installed ACs in classrooms, but children don’t know the basics. How are we going to face their parents?” asked Bains.
Story continues below this ad
Bains further reviewed the marksheets, on which each student received 3 out of 5 marks for reading. “They can’t read, but you have given 3 marks to every student. How is this possible?” questioned Bains. The school has 298 children from pre-primary to Class 5.
The showcause notices have been issued to six teachers: Sunita Rani, Varinder Agnihotri, Gurjit Kaur, Ajit Singh, Janki Devi and Gurpreet Kaur. They have been asked to submit their replies within a week or face suspension.
Divya Goyal is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Ludhiana (Punjab). She is widely recognized for her human-interest storytelling and in-depth investigative reporting on social and political issues in the region.
Professional Profile
Experience: With over 13 years in journalism, she joined The Indian Express in 2012. She previously worked with Hindustan Times.
Education: A gold medalist in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi.
Core Beats: She covers a diverse range of subjects, including gender issues, education, the Sikh diaspora, heritage, and the legacy of the Partition. She has also reported on minority communities in Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Awards and Recognition
Divya has earned significant acclaim for her sensitivity toward gender and social disparities:
Laadli Media Award (2020): For her investigative report "Punjab: The Invisible Drug Addicts," which exposed the gender disparity in treating women addicts.
Laadli Media Award (2023): For a ground report on the struggles of two girls who had to ride a boat to reach their school in a border village of Punjab.
Signature Style
Divya is known for "humanizing the news." Rather than just reporting on policy, she often focuses on the individuals affected by it—such as students dealing with exam stress, farmers struggling with diversification, or families impacted by crime. Her work often bridges the gap between West (Pakistan) and East (India) Punjab, exploring shared heritage and common struggles.
X (Twitter): @DivyaGoyal_ ... Read More