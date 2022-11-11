Harjeet Sandhu removed from Chandigarh estate office

The Chandigarh Administration late on Thursday ordered a major reshuffle in the UT’s bureaucracy, the prominent of them being Harjeet Singh Sandhu being relieved of the charge of Assistant Estate officer.

The post was instead given to a new Haryana Civil Services officer Sumeet Sihag.

Apart from the Assistant Estate officer’s post, the other changes ordered on Thursday included two other key portfolios — Secretary Chandigarh Housing Board and Secretary Hospitality — being taken away from Sandhu, who is an officer of the Punjab Civil Services cadre.

DANICS officer Akhil Kumar was given the charge of Secretary of Chandigarh Housing Board, while Punjab Civil Services cadre officer HPS Brar was to take over as the Secretary Hospitality, in addition to his present duties.

Sandhu has meanwhile been appointed as the Chief General manager CITCO, the director of Animal Husbandry and fisheries and as the additional secretary of Housing department.

As per details, Sandhu’s transfer was ordered after senior officers expressed their dissatisfaction over the working of the estate office.

Meanwhile, IAS Yashpal Garg, who is the secretary of the health department, has been given the additional charge of secretary

of the vigilance department, which was earlier with Nitika Pawar.

Hargunjit Kaur, IAS, has been given the charge of Secretary-cum-Director of Tourism Department.

Meanwhile, Sorabh Arora of Punjab cadre has been given the charge of Director Sports while PCS Paviter Singh has been given the charge of Joint Municipal Corporation reliving Rohit Gupta of the said charge.