Haridwar resident arrested for duping man of Rs 69k on pretext of cheap flight tickets

The cyber cell of Chandigarh Police has arrested a Haridwar resident, Shrikrishna Virendra Kumar Gautam, for allegedly conning a Mani Majra man after promising to provide him an air ticket worth Rs 69,097 from Delhi to Toronto at a 25% discount.

Police said that the accused, Shrikrishna, had befriended the daughter of the complainant, Gurleen Kaur, on Instagram with a fake identity of Edwina Gomes. He had then promised Gurleen that he could get them an air ticket from Delhi to Toronto (Canada) at a 25 per cent discount from a friend named Abhishek.

“The man used to get in touch with people through Instagram. He pretended to be a friend at first and then convinced them to deposit some amount for booking air tickets at a discounted rate. During interrogation, Shrikrishna disclosed that he has cheated more people by adopting the same modus operandi. He is in police custody for further questioning”, a cyber cell officer said.

As per the cyber cell, Edwina Gomes had provided the contact number of Abhishek to Gurleen Kaur on a Whatsapp call. Gurleen had forwarded the number to her father, Jaspreet Singh, of Mani Majra. Jaspreet Singh then deposited the amount in the bank account linked to Shrikrishna, after which he stopped taking calls from both Gurleen and her father. Police that a total of Rs 69,097 got deposited in the saving account of Shrikrishna Virendra Kumar Gautam. A case was ltaer registered at PS Mani Majra.