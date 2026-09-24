After ED raid on nephew, Punjab minister Mundian alleges ‘political pressure’ on family

A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched the house of Punjab Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian’s nephew in an alleged money laundering case, the AAP leader alleged Thursday that the raid had been used to exert political pressure on his family and harass them.

ED searched the house of his nephew, Gurpreet Singh alias Prince, in Ludhiana’s Sahnewal as part of its money-laundering investigation linked to the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).

Addressing a press conference with Prince, Mundian also took a dig at BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu, who accused him of having “fled abroad”.

‘Could not find anything’

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The Housing and Urban Development Minister alleged that during the search, ED officials repeatedly told family members to tell him to leave the Aam Aadmi Party and that Prince should stop supporting him.

“The officials told the family to ask me to leave the AAP and join another party. They told them the AAP was not a good party. They asked my nephew why he was associated with me. They said the AAP was the wrong party,” he alleged.

Mundian said the ED search distressed his nephew’s family and his sister-in-law, a widow with a nine-month-old daughter.

“They could not find anything from our family. They stayed in my nephew’s house from 11 pm to 3 am. They did not allow an eight-month-old girl to be fed by her mother, nor did they allow a three-year-old girl to eat. They forced an eight-month-pregnant woman to keep standing for four hours,” he claimed.

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“I can assure you all that the family stood up to them. We are Punjabis. We will face anything.”

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He said his nephew moved to Ludhiana with his children after his brother’s death and started a business to support the family.

“They kept asking my nephew about the money he was earning. Then they kept asking why he was earning so little and why he was supporting a minister,” Mundian told the media.

He said that when the officials left, the family sought a written record of what had been recovered. “They gave it in writing that nothing had been found apart from old household articles,” he claimed.

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Responding to Bittu’s claim that he had left for the US, Mundian said, “I am holding this press conference in Chandigarh, not America.”

He said Bittu appeared to have opened a “travel agency” after his own political ticket was cut and was now booking tickets to America for him and his nephew.

‘We are not afraid’

The minister said he would not be intimidated by the agency’s action.

“I am a soldier of kattar imaandar AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann. I will never bow before BJP pressure,” he said.

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Mundian said the AAP would not be pressured into abandoning its political position, adding that the party would continue to face the Bharatiya Janata Party’s actions politically.

He alleged that the BJP is using Central agencies to create fear in Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections. “The BJP is trying to fight elections through fear after failing to generate public enthusiasm. Punjab is not a place where people can be intimidated through ED raids or threats. We are Punjabis, and we are not afraid,” he added.

Mundian also referred to the cases involving former Delhi ministers Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia, alleging that the BJP had similarly targeted AAP leaders in Delhi before elections.

The ED’s searches in Punjab are part of the agency’s wider money-laundering investigation involving Tirupati Infraprojects and associated entities. The agency has also been conducting search and survey operations at GMADA and the Punjab Housing and Urban Development Department.