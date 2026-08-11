From ‘Forgive my Punjab’ to ‘not Punjab’: Harbhajan Singh’s video post sparks row

The internet can be a tricky place, especially when claims are made without verification. BJP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh found himself at the centre of such a controversy after sharing a video of two men who appeared to be intoxicated, claiming it showed the state of Punjab’s youth.

Singh shared the video on X on Monday night, saying he was “very sad to see the situation of Punjab”. “Punjab and its youth deserve better. This issue needs honesty, accountability, and urgent action — not denial,” he wrote. Singh had quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and joined the BJP in April.

Very sad to see the situation of Punjab 💔💔 . Punjab and its youth deserve better. This issue needs honesty, accountability, and urgent action—not denial. https://t.co/Vb6si8eAaj — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 10, 2026

The purported video showed two men standing on a road, appearing motionless and under the influence of drugs.

Also read | In Punjab, Haryana CM Nayab Saini says drug abuse has grown under AAP rule

“The governments have ruined Punjab and its Punjabi youth. It makes me want to cry seeing all this. 😢 Forgive my Punjab… Excuse Punjab. 🙏” Singh said.

He claimed Punjab was once known for its “rising fortunes, courage, and bravery”, but that its youth were now “besieged by addictions”.

ਨਜ਼ਰ ਲੱਗ ਗਈ ਯਾਰ ਸਾਡੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੂੰ… 💔 ਸਰਕਾਰਾਂ ਨੇ ਕੀ ਹਾਲ ਬਣਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦਾ ਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਨੌਜਵਾਨਾਂ ਦਾ। ਰੋਣਾ ਆਉਂਦਾ ਏ ਇਹ ਸਭ ਦੇਖ ਕੇ। 😢 ਬਖ਼ਸ਼ ਦਿਓ ਮੇਰੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੂੰ… ਮਾਫ਼ ਕਰੋ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੂੰ। 🙏 ਕਿੱਥੇ ਲੈ ਆਏ ਓ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੂੰ?

ਜਿਹੜਾ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਕਦੇ ਚੜ੍ਹਦੀ ਕਲਾ, ਹਿੰਮਤ ਤੇ ਬਹਾਦਰੀ ਲਈ ਜਾਣਿਆ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਸੀ, ਅੱਜ ਉਸੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ… pic.twitter.com/RAp3aYy0i2 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 10, 2026

However, Singh’s post drew sharp criticism from AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab ministers and the Punjab Police, who said the video was not from Punjab but Rajasthan.

The Punjab Police, while responding to Singh’s post on X, said the video was from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan and had “no connection with Punjab Police”.

The video being circulated is from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan—not Punjab—and has no connection with Punjab Police. A Punjabi audio track does not make an incident a Punjab incident. We urge users and social media accounts to verify the facts and location before posting… https://t.co/bNHwjXVXsC — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) August 10, 2026

“A Punjabi audio track does not make an incident a Punjab incident,” the police said, urging social media users and accounts to verify the facts and location of videos before posting or tagging Punjab Police.

Kejriwal also attacked Singh over the post, saying, “Many BJP people spread this lie together yesterday. Did the order come from the PMO? Does the PMO spread lies in the country?”

बीजेपी के कई लोगों ने कल ये झूठ एक साथ फैलाया। क्या आदेश PMO से आया था? क्या PMO देश में झूठ फैलाता है? https://t.co/am7NBkGPQf — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 11, 2026

Punjab Cabinet Minister Baljit Kaur also slammed Singh, accusing him of sharing a video from Rajasthan and falsely presenting it as being from Punjab.

“Look at the desperation to please his political bosses. He is sharing a video from Rajasthan and lying that it is from Punjab,” Kaur said in a post on X.

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“You will do anything for ‘BJP ki dalali’, even if it means ruining Punjab’s image. The people of Punjab will never forgive you for this,” she added.