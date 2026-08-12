Fact-checked by cops, Harbhajan Singh jabs AAP, ‘focus on drug menace’

BJP MP Harbhajan Singh’s ‘men in a zombie-like state’ video has escalated his clash with Punjab’s AAP government over the spread of banned narcotics in the state.

The video – posted Tuesday by the ex-India cricketer on X – was a compilation of men standing motionless, and followed a similar, earlier post that state police fact-checked and said had been shot in neighbouring Rajasthan. Subsequently, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party also hit back, accusing rivals Bharatiya Janata Party of ‘maligning’ the state and its young men and women.

Singh’s second video post referenced Punjab Police’s fact-check.

“Is this also a picture of Rajasthan? The discussion is about Punjab’s drug problem,” he said, apparently targeting the AAP government. “This issue won’t be hidden by your paid trolls. Work will have to be done on this. Running away from responsibilities won’t yield a solution.”

क्या यह भी राजस्थान की तस्वीरे है ? बात पंजाब की drug समस्या की है ।आपके paid troll से यह मुद्दा छिपाया नहीं जाएगा ।इस पर काम करना पड़ेग । जिम्मेदारियों से भागने से हल नहीं निकलेगा । बात किसी व्यक्ति विशेष को टारगेट करने की नहीं है । पंजाब और पूरे देश मे जो भी सेवन करता है नशीले… pic.twitter.com/Ct802htEq5 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 11, 2026

“This isn’t about targeting any specific individual. For anyone in Punjab, and across the country, who consumes narcotics… whatever efforts are (needed) to free them from addiction should be carried out… the Punjab government should work on how to make Punjab drug-free.”

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Singh continued to target the AAP government.

“Has Punjab become drug-free? If so, then speak about it. If Punjab is to be made drug-free, then focus on the work you are doing towards it… rather than targeting any other individual.”

“I feel that if I do not speak on Punjab’s issues, there is no point being here. I feel that these are serious issues concerning Punjab and the government should work on them,” the MP said.

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On Monday night, when he shared the first clip, Singh wrote: “What have the governments done to Punjab and its Punjabi youth? Where have they brought Punjab to? The Punjab that was once known for its high spirits, courage, and bravery… today has been engulfed by drugs.”

“There is still time… save my Punjab,” he wrote.

This was the video Punjab Police flagged as having been shot in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar.

“A Punjabi audio track does not make an incident a Punjab incident. We urge users and social media accounts to verify the facts and location before posting misleading content or tagging Punjab Police. Responsible sharing matters,” the police said on X, tagging Harbhajan Singh.

What did AAP leaders say?

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal accused BJP leaders of spreading ‘lies’ and alleged involvement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office in this campaign. “Many BJP people spread this lie together yesterday. Did the order come from the PMO? Does the PMO spread lies?”

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Punjab minister Harpal Singh Cheema also slammed Harbhajan Singh and demanded an apology. “Harbhajan Singh should have used his platform to encourage Punjab’s youngsters to take up sports and raise issues concerning their future… rather than sharing misleading content.”

Asked if police action would be taken against the former spinner, Cheema said ‘the matter is under investigation and a legal proceeding will follow’. And referring to the initial video – which was reportedly first shared online from Rajasthan, where the BJP is in power – Cheema said: “Instead of checking facts, BJP’s IT machinery is picking up videos from other states and presenting them as incidents from Punjab to malign our state and its youth.”

Cheema claimed substance abuse levels in Punjab had spiked when the BJP-Akali Dal was in power, i.e., till 2017. Narcotics-related terms like ‘chitta’ and ‘smack’ became widely associated with Punjab during that period, he said.

His colleague, Baljit Kaur also denounced Harbhajan Singh. “Look at the desperation to please his political bosses. He is sharing a video from Rajasthan and lying that it is from Punjab.”

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“You will do anything for ‘BJP ki dalali’, even if it means ruining Punjab’s image,” she raged on X, “The people of Punjab will never forgive you for this.”