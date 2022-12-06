Haryana’s vehicle scrappage policy: Fitness certificates to cost a bomb, govt says won’t force owners to abandon old vehicles

Haryana government is all set to notify its vehicle-scrappage policy within this week. Once notified, it will become expensive for the state owners to maintain the vehicles that have lived the critical age – 10 years in case of diesel and 15 years in case of petrol vehicles.

As per the policy, the higher fitness fee (as per the Central Motor Vehicle Rules) shall be charged from the vehicle owner. Besides this “an environment compensation charge will be charged at the rate of INR 1 per CC of the vehicle at the time of its fitness testing for vehicles which have completed critical age; and an additional road risk charge will be charged at the rate of INR 1 per CC of the vehicle at the time of its fitness testing for vehicles which have completed critical age”.

“All other transport services like transfer, hypothecation, alteration, NOC etc. shall be extended to the vehicles of critical age at a fee rate of INR more than the fee rate for the vehicles other than that of critical age”, the policy mentions.

However, it does not mean that such vehicles that have lived critical age would not be allowed to enter Haryana’s roads or the motorists would be “forced” to abandon their vehicles.

“It shall be a voluntary thing. Through this policy, we are creating an ecosystem of vehicle fitness testing stations, scrappage facilities, incentives, disincentives and an institutional framework for monitoring and implementation. One such facility vehicle-scrapping facility has already come up in Taoru and once the policy is notified, we shall give it permission to operate”, a senior Haryana government officer told The Indian Express.

“This policy does not mean that we are forcing any rule/ regulation on a vehicle owner. But, through this policy, we are only creating an ecosystem to bring in facilities to scrap unfit vehicles. For instance, there would be computerised fitness testing stations for motor vehicles. If the computer declares a vehicle unfit, the vehicle can not be allowed to come out on the road in any case. Then, the owner of the vehicle can either go in for getting the unfit vehicle scrapped in the vehicle-scrapping station or may keep it at home as an antique piece. But, the unfit vehicle can not come out on the road”, a senior Haryana government officer told The Indian Express.

Explaining the policy further, the officer added that the state government’s policy only focuses on what the Central government had already notified in September, 2021. “The state governments are also asked to do their bit. We are no way contradicting or altering any policy issued by the Government of India in this regard”, the officer added.

“It does not mean that the vehicles that are beyond 10 years old (diesel) and 15 years old (petrol) can not enter Haryana. But, as such due to Delhi government’s rule, the vehicles beyond these number of years can as such not enter the NCR”, the officer explained.

The officer added that through the policy, there would also be incentives that the vehicle owners would be given in case they opt for this vehicle-scrappage policy. “Motor Vehicle Tax rebate will be provided to the extent of 10 per cent of the motor vehicle tax to be charged from the new motor vehicle being purchased or 50 per cent of the scrap value as mentioned in the certificate of deposit, whichever is lower. Also, the registration fee rebate will be given to the extent of 25 per cent on the registration of a new vehicle purchased on the basis of a certificate of deposit”, the official said quoting the incentives under the policy.

However, the policy also adds that “all kinds of scrapping incentives shall be available only when the new vehicle will be purchased from the State’s Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) dealers and registered in the State of Haryana, only”.

The draft vehicle-scrappage policy was last week approved by the State’s Council of Ministers in a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.