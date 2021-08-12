Haryana: farmers gear up for Tiranga Yatras, Chaduni set to lead cavalcade to Singhu border

Tractors, a motorcycle cavalcade to Singhu border and a grand unfurling of the Tricolour at the gate of Fatehabad Deputy Commissioner’s office will be on the cards as farmers protesting the three contentious farm laws gear up to hold Tiranga Yatras at several places in Haryana to celebrate Independence Day (August 15).

According to plans set so far, the farmers will undertake yatras on tractors, while a large cavalcade of motorcycles led by Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni moves from Pipli of Kurukshetra to Singhu border of Delhi on Sunday. The farmers of Karnal, Panipat and Sonipat will also join the cavalcade.

In Fatehabad, the farmers have announced that they will unfurl the Tricolour at the gate of the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

In Uchana, the constituency of Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, the protesting farmers will hold a rehearsal programme of the Tiranga Yatra on Friday. BKU leader, Azad Palwa, said a large number of women will also participate in the rehearsal which will be carried out on tractors and bullock carts. Motorcycles and cars will also be part of the yatra. On Wednesday too, the farmers had taken part in a rehearsal in Palwa village of the same constituency.

Uchana had traditionally been a stronghold of senior BJP leader, Chaudhary Birender Singh. However, in the 2019 Assembly election, Dushyant Chautala had defeated Birender Singh’s wife, Prem Lata, by a huge margin. Interestingly, a few months before the 2019 drubbing, Birender Singh’s son, Brijendra Singh, had defeated Dushyant in the Lok Sabha election from Hisar parliamentary constituency, under which Uchana falls. Now, the protesting farmers are focusing on Uchana to put pressure on the top leaders of the ruling BJP-JJP alliance in Haryana in support of their demands of repealing the three contentious farm laws that were passed in September last year.

Meanwhile, a farmer leader from Fatehabad, Mandeep Nathwan, said that farmers and farm labourers will participate in the programme that will be organised at the gate of the Deputy Commissioner’s office there. Nathwan also said that the farmers will start an indefinite dharna in front of the DC’s office against the police, who they claim have not been able to recover a car of a protester that was stolen from Tohana during a farm protest there.