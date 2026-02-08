“Harassed, made to run from one police station to other”: ‘Missing’ 9-yr-old boy found murdered in Ludhiana

A nine-year-old boy was found murdered, with his throat slit, in the fields near Ludhiana’s Qasabad village on Saturday, police said, adding that the boy went missing on Thursday according to the family’s complaint. The family is from Uttar Pradesh and lived on rent in Ludhiana’s Anmol Colony

The family alleged that they were harassed and made to run from one police station to the other to file the missing person’s report. Police were unclear about the jurisdiction of the crime, they said.

Sunny Verma, the family’s relative, said Aman (9) went missing on Thursday while he was playing outside his house. “We looked for him everywhere but he wasn’t found. We then went to Basti Jodhewal police station and they said the area wasn’t under their jurisdiction. We were sent to Salem Tabri police station… further sent to Meharban police station. For two days, police had no idea about the jurisdiction of the crime.”