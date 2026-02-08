“Harassed, made to run from one police station to other”: ‘Missing’ 9-yr-old boy found murdered in Ludhiana

Was made to run from one police station to other for FIR when 9-year-old went missing, family alleges.

By: Express News Service
2 min readLudhianaUpdated: Feb 8, 2026 10:22 AM IST
The family has alleged delays in registering the FIR, while police say a murder probe is underway.A nine-year-old boy missing since Thursday was found murdered in fields near Ludhiana’s Qasabad village.
A nine-year-old boy was found murdered, with his throat slit, in the fields near Ludhiana’s Qasabad village on Saturday, police said, adding that the boy went missing on Thursday according to the family’s complaint. The family is from Uttar Pradesh and lived on rent in Ludhiana’s Anmol Colony

The family alleged that they were harassed and made to run from one police station to the other to file the missing person’s report. Police were unclear about the jurisdiction of the crime, they said.

Sunny Verma, the family’s relative, said Aman (9) went missing on Thursday while he was playing outside his house. “We looked for him everywhere but he wasn’t found. We then went to Basti Jodhewal police station and they said the area wasn’t under their jurisdiction. We were sent to Salem Tabri police station… further sent to Meharban police station. For two days, police had no idea about the jurisdiction of the crime.”

The FIR for the missing boy was finally registered at Salem Tabri police station at around 3.00 AM on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday after some senior police officer intervened, Verma said.

On Saturday, the boy’s body was recovered from fields — a few meters away from where the boy’s family lived on rent. The boy’s grandfather Ram Prasad, a gardener, in his complaint had said the boy was playing outside their accommodation on Thursday when he went missing around 4.30 pm.

Additional DCP-1 Sameer Verma said the body was found “with a slit throat”. “Prima facie, it is a murder. We have traced some CCTV clippings in which the boy is visible. The accused will be identified and arrested soon.”

Asked about the delay in the FIR registration, the ADCP also said: “The family first went to Basti Jodhewal police station and the area wasn’t under their jurisdiction. We registered the FIR immediately after they came to Salem Tabri police station.” He said murder charges were also added to the FIR.

The boy is survived by his parents and two younger sisters.

