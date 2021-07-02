“Harassed, forced to relive my horror over and over”: Victim of GMCH-32 sexual assault demands action against perpetrator

As per the complaint, initially filed as DDR at the Sector 34 station, it was after 6pm on June 27 when the victim had gone to the storeroom to fetch medications and was grabbed and molested by the OT technician.

A 27-YEAR-OLD doctor of GMCH-32, who was allegedly sexually assaulted by an OT technician, on Friday claimed that she is being made to run from pillar to post just to get her side of the story heard, even as she deals with “insensitivity” on part of her own medical college, whose internal committee is conducting an inquiry into the case.

The suspect OT technician so far, she said, has neither been dismissed from duty nor arrested, despite a police complaint having been filed on the same on June 28. The sexual harassment committee of the hospital, on the other hand, has just been asking her “irrelevant questions” to delay the whole process, she claimed.

On June 27, the doctor of the anesthesia department at GMCH had been allegedly sexually harassed by an OT technician of the same medical college in broad daylight. The accused perpetrator was identified as Kamleshwar, a resident of New Chandigarh Mullanpur in Mohali.

As per the complaint, initially filed as DDR at the Sector 34 station, it was after 6pm on June 27 when the victim had gone to the storeroom to fetch medications and was grabbed and molested by the OT technician. Kamleshwar had also threatened to kill her if she mentioned the incident to anyone.

Despite the filing of a complaint the same evening, an FIR into the matter was lodged the following day only after the survivor approached SSP, UT. When the police failed to initiate action, several doctors of the department had marched to the police station, after which the police had started tracing the suspect’s phone number.

On Friday, the victim told The Indian Express, “The internal committee instead of proceeding with the inquiry sincerely, actually seems to be more interested in digging up the events of the ongoing legal actions that have been taken up by me in the case.”

In a complaint, which she has submitted to the Director Principle of GMCH-32, she has enumerated how the inquiry committee was harassing her. “I had mentionioned my name and my post as an anesthesia student in my application. Yet the committee members seemed not to be aware of the same and asked if I am a BSC student of a doctor. The notice served to me also referred to me as a BSC third-year student,” her letter reads.

Further, as per her account, the committee has also “negated the written statement presented by her, instead asking her to narrate the whole sequence of events verbally for the purpose of recording, thereby forcing her to relive that horrible experience.”

Talking to The Indian Express, she said, “They forced me to talk about it in Hindi and Hindi only. I felt like I was being harassed all over again, by a bench of people who were sitting there and judging me for it.”

She states in the letter to the director that she was asked several inconsequential questions, like, “How did you come to know your FIR has been lodged? Did you visit the police station again?”

The committee reportedly even questioned her if she wanted justice or not. “I was asked this when I did not narrate the whole chain of events which went down at the police station,” she says.

The victim doctor has requested the Director to “steer this inquiry in the right direction so that the outcome may set an example.”

In the meantime, even as Chandigarh Police is yet to arrest the suspect technician, GMCH-32 has assigned duty to the accused in their monthly roaster in the same department that the victim doctor works at.

The victim, who hails from Himachal Pradesh has been working at the frontlines of the pandemic and has been posted at various Covid intensive care units in the past one and a half years. She had herself contracted the virus working in one such ward this year in March. “This is my reward — a lackadaisical approach by the police and insensitivity from college authorities,” she says.

Dr Jaswindar Kaur, Director GMCH had told The Indian Express, “A police complaint was lodged by the student, who later came to register her complaint at our office the next day. The complaint received by us has been marked to the Sexual Harassment Committee and we will definitely work out on how to curb such incidents.” When asked about action against the perpetrator by GMCH on an institutional level, she said, “We are waiting for the committee’s report. The police have started taking action in the case.”