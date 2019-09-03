‘Harassed, falsely accused of misplacing money’: Chandigarh cop’s suicide note goes viral

The two-page suicide note purportedly written by Sub-Inspector Gulzar Singh, who had allegedly jumped to his death from a building on August 28, went viral on Monday. The note said that he was innocent and had been falsely accused of misplacing Rs 2.87 lakh during his tenure as malkhana munshi (storekeeper) in the Sector 26 police station in April 2018.

The handwritten note also said: “My professional and personal life was ruined. My family members also harassed me due to the false allegations. Even though I paid the misplaced amount from my pocket, senior officers continue to harass me.”

DGP Sanjay Bainiwal had ordered a probe into the SI’s death a day after the alleged suicide on August 29. The note further said: “The department should make arrangements of malkhana in-charge fool-proof so that nobody else can level false allegations.”

A police officer said, “The suicide note was recovered from the clothes of the victim. It is being examined. The handwriting samples of previous records of SI Gulzar Singh were taken to compare with the note.”The note also referred to an SHO and senior officers. Sector 19 police station personnel are probing the matter.