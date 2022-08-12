Har Ghar Tiranga: One at Pannu house too

August 12, 2022 3:48:00 am
Under the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan, a Ludhiana-based Congress leader, Gursimran Singh Mand, Thursday put up Tricolour at the house of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu in Sector 15, Chandigarh.
Mand, along with his supporters, arrived at Pannu’s house and raised slogans.
A proclamation notice issued by an NIA Court, Mohali, has also been pasted outside his house.
However, the local police expressed ignorance about the hoisting of national flag at Pannu’s house.
Subscriber Only Stories
Pannu, founder of the banned organisation, SFJ, has been asking people to hoist Khalistani flag on Independence Day. He has also been offering rewards to youth for hoisting the Khalistani flag.
Haryana Gurdwara Management Committee chief Baljit Singh Daduwal had recently asked Sikh youths to stay away from such allurements.
