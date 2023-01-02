Happy New Year? Man snatches car at gunpoint, gets free fuel next day

Raising a question mark on New Year security arrangements, an unidentified man snatched a car at gunpoint on Saturday and got the car tank filled at a fuel station without making any payment the next day.

The accused snatched Brezza car at gunpoint from a software engineer who along with his wife and child came to shop jewellery from Tanishq Jewellery showroom at NAC Mani Majra Saturday night.

The victim, Sammi Kumar Srivastava of Dhakoli, had opened the driver’s door of his car when a man carrying a pistol appeared and threatened to shoot him and his wife, who had their child in her lap, if he did not hand him over the car key.

The incident happened around 8.30 pm. Police said that Srivatava gave the car keys to the robber, who later pushed the woman and child out of the vehicle. He took away the car.

Interestingly, the robber filled the fuel tank of the car at a fuel station near Sector 49, and escaped without paying the fuel charges Sunday.

Police said that two FIRs were registered. An FIR related to the robbery was registered at Mani Majra police station. Another FIR for not paying the fuel charges was registered at Sector 49 police station.

At least 1,952 police personnel, including 12 DSPs, 16 SHOs, 32 Inspectors, 1,262 sub- inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors and other rank personnel, 140 for PCR duty NGO/ORs, 300 from traffic wing, and 180 from Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) were deployed on Saturday night.