Who is Happy Malaysia, arrested for masterminding Ludhiana court blast case

Five things to know about Harpreet Singh aka Happy Malaysia who was arrested at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) Airport Delhi on arrival from Malaysia in connection with Ludhiana court blast of 2021.

Who is Happy Malaysia?

As per the law enforcement agencies, a resident of Miadi Kalan village in Ajnala tehsil of Amritsar district, Happy Malaysia, aged mid-thirties is the main conspirator in Ludhiana court bomb blast case which left one dead and six others injured. He was believed to be hiding in Malaysia till now.

What happened in Ludhiana blast case?

An explosion had rocked Ludhiana district court on December 23, 2021, killing one and injuring six others. A Punjab Police cop Gagandeep Singh, also allegedly one of the accused who was planting the bomb, was the one who died.

Punjab police had registered a case at division number 5 police station of Ludhiana, which was subsequently transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which re-registered the case on January 13 this year. NIA had declared a reward of Rs 10 lakh and obtained non-bailable warrants against Happy from the special NIA court. A look out circular (LoC) was issued against him.

What is Happy’s alleged role in Ludhiana court bomb blast case?

Investigators say he co-ordinated the delivery of custom made Improvised Explosives Device (IED) which had been sent from Pakistan, to his India based associates, which was used in the Ludhiana court complex blast.

What are the other criminal cases against Happy Malaysia?

The anti-drug Special Task Force (STF) of Punjab had booked him, along with three others in a February 2021 case where a consignment of around 4 kg of heroin and one pistol was recovered from an area in Punjab bordering with Pakistan. Earlier this year, STF registered another case against him and three others after 1.5 kg of heroin, three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and a pistol were recovered from an area in Punjab bordering Pakistan. He was alleged to have been facilitating cross border smuggling of drugs and arms from across the Pakistan border, while being settled in Malaysia.

What are his alleged Pakistan connections?

Investigators say Happy Malaysia is an associate of Pakistan based and banned pro-Khalistan outfit International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) chief Lakhbir Singh Rode, on whose directions he allegedly co-ordinated in the delivery of custom made IED from Pakistan which was used in Ludhiana court complex blast.