Happy Lohri! Here is how you can celebrate it in Chandigarh

Grand Lohri with grandparents

WHAT: Grey Shades, an NGO, is celebrating ‘Bajurgan Di Lohri’, and invites you to take a moment to recognise and appreciate the invaluable contributions of our elders and give thanks for their bountiful grace in our life. If you are in Chandigarh, share the joy and warmth of the bonfire, dance and sing together, share stories and memories and create new memories together. The grand lohri with grandparents will feature, traditional dances, folk songs, and music…If you are not in the city, celebrate this Lohri by dedicating it to your elders, and use #BajurganDiLohri and share your stories by tagging Greyshades.org.in on social media.

WHEN & WHERE: January 13, Friday, 2 to 4 pm, Community Center, Sector 18 D Chandigarh.

Punjabi Panache

WHAT: Hotel Mountview is curating a special evening for Lohri, with the lobby decked up in the bright colours and motifs of the festival, and the back lawn of the hotel the space for a bonfire, music, and decorations. The chefs here are whipping up a special lohri menu for the evening, and the buffet has traditional treats like Punjabi kadhi, chole, kulcha, saag, makki ki roti, raagi and gur ka halwa et al.

WHEN & WHERE: January 13, Hotel Mountview, 7 pm onwards.

Olive Cafe’s Chef Anubhav Moza with the ‘Winter Warmers’ spread. (Express Photo) Olive Cafe’s Chef Anubhav Moza with the ‘Winter Warmers’ spread. (Express Photo)

Warm up to Winter

WHAT: This Lohri, spend the afternoon in the green courtyard of Olive Café & Bar and warm up with chef Anubhav Moza’s new winter specials. The new winter menu offers dishes made with seasonal ingredients which are perfect for the special day and has been curated with ingredients that help beat the winter chill, paprika, saffron, figs, flaxseed, and sesame. There has been experimentation done with seasonal vegetables like beetroot, black carrot, and fresh herbs. The chef recommends double-baked soufflé, slow-roasted root vegetable salad, portobello mushroom’, Himalayan river trout’, spinach, and mushroom caramelle. End the special meal with the fig mille fueille, the perfect winter dessert.

WHEN & WHERE: Olive Cafe, Sector 26, 12 noon onwards.

A creative connect

To celebrate lohri with the community, several well-known actors, singers and directors of Punjabi films will come together in Sector 17, 11.30 am onwards and light the customary bonfire and share special moments with the public. Also, part of the celebrations will be dhol players and dancers in traditional Punjabi attire, who will add fervour to the festivities.

Not too far, at the Tagore Theatre, the artist community of the city will celebrate Lohri with a bonfire, music and dance, stories, jokes, and bonhomie, 11 am onwards.