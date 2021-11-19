‘Happiest man’ Amarinder sees announcement of farm laws repeal as ‘divine intervention’

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Centre would repeal the farm laws, former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh said he was the “happiest man” as the announcement had come on the auspicious day of Gurpurab and that he looked at the development as “divine intervention”.

Talking to The Indian Express on Friday, Amarinder said, “The announcement has come on such a happy day as it is Gurpurab today. The Prime Minister, while making a statement about the repeal of the laws, also said he also apologised to the farmers. It is such a great gesture.”

He said they had started the membership drive of his party yesterday, “There, many people said that let the government first announce the withdrawal of farm laws. And see, it happened the next day. The PM made an announcement. That too on the occasion of Gurpurab. I see it as divine intervention,” Amarinder said.

After his ouster as chief minister, Amarinder had said he would explore an alliance with the BJP after floating his own party. He had said he would move forward only after the Centre repealed the farm laws.

“This is the first milestone achieved in my journey. I have dealt with politicians for a long time. But the kind of support, click and clarity of mind I have experienced with Prime Minister and Union Minister of Home Amit Shah is matchless.”

On whether the BJP would give him credit, “I have not done anything for credit. I have done everything for the farmers. They did it on Gurpurab, I am thankful for that,” he said.

The former CM said his party, Punjab Lok Congress Party, would be registered anytime by the Election Commission India. “All the formalities have been done. We are waiting for the registration as well as the symbol. We had asked for Gai-Bachhra (Cow and calf) and chakra (a wheel). Let us see what we get.”

On his alliance with BJP, he said, “I have been saying we will work out a seat-sharing formula. They told me that Dhindsas are also on board. I have no problems with that. I was just working on these farm laws. We will talk politics only now. Let us see what formula we can work out,” he said.

Earlier, Amarinder had tweeted : “Great news! Thankful to PM

@narendramodi

ji for acceding to the demands of every punjabi & repealing the 3 black laws on the pious occasion of #GuruNanakJayanti. I am sure the central govt will continue to work in tandem for the development of Kisani! “

His media adviser tweeted on his behalf:

‘Huge huge day for all of us in Punjab. I’d been pursuing the matter with Centre for last 1+ year & had met @narendramodi ji @AmitShah ji requesting them to heed the voice of our annadaatas. Really happy they’ve heard farmers & understood our concerns’: @capt_amarinder @PMOIndia twitter.com/capt_amarinder…

‘This has not only come as huge relief to farmers but has paved way for Punjab’s progress. I look forward to working closely with

@BJP4India

led centre for development of Kisans. I promise Punjab’s people I won’t rest till I wipe every tear from every single eye’:

@capt_amarinder.”