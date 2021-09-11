Haphazard parking found across Chandigarh, contractor challaned Rs 20k

During the fresh inspections carried out at 89 parking lots in the city, a team appointed by the Municipal Corporation Commissioner Anindita Mitra found that while most of the smart parking features were being implemented, haphazard parking was still rampant at all the parking lots during evening hours.

In Zone I, haphazard parking was evident in all major parking sites, while at Zone-II, “haphazard parking was evident in evening at major parking sites. The staff was deployed to regulate haphazard parking.”

The inspection team found that e-ticketing was being carried out at all parking lots except those in Sector 34 and Sector 26. It was specified that more cones are required for smooth movement of traffic, and repair of barricades is also required.

It was also stated that in major parking lots like that of Elante, Sectors 35 B, C, 43 and 20, LED display was installed, however, at least three parking lots did not have LEDs.

Challan’s issued

Parkings lots in Sector 17 (Empire front, MC front, Empire back) and Sector 22 (Mobile market, 22A opp prade ground) were checked and haphazard parking was found in Mobile Market and challan amounting to Rs 20,000 was issued to the contractor.

Last week, the commissioner had created a WhatsApp group with the police for immediate challaning of people who do not abide by rules of parking. Pictures of number plates of violators were to be posted on the group.

Several pictures were sent on the WhatsApp group. However, Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra had said that the pictures are being verified and challans will be issued from Friday onwards.

The Commissioner had asked for a daily inspection report, including features functional, be submitted to her.

After the two-day inspection earlier, which was carried out a the team of officials and several irregularities were found, the parking contractors were summoned by the Commissioner.

The meeting was not just attended by the paid parking contractors but by all officers concerned of the MC. During the meeting various issues were discussed and several measures were decided, that were to be implemented immediately.

The contractors were directed that the rate lists will have to be displayed at every parking lot along with the signs of ‘No parking’ and ‘No haphazard parking’.

It was also directed that the display of LED screens should be proper and the existing application should also be made properly functional immediately to show real time space slots available in the parking lot.

The contractors were also told to ensure that internet-related issues are resolved at all the parking lots and proper quality uniform is being worn by the deployed attendants at the parking lots.

Ruckus in the house meeting held last week

The issue of ‘smart’ parking had rocked the general house meeting when the opposition had alleged that people of the city had been cheated with no smart parking features in the parking lots.

As the agenda was to be taken up, Congress councilors had stood up and said that they first need a reply for not having smart features in the parking lots despite the claims and only then they will allow the house proceedings to proceed. It was only after Commissioner Anindita Mitra sought time and pacified the Congress councilors that the issue was put to rest. She had said that in the next meeting she will put forth a report on the parking lots with all steps taken for ensuring smart parking.

On the directions of the Finance and Contract committee after UT Adviser Dharam Pal’s intervention, the officials had conducted inspection at parking lots. The team had found haphazard parking rampant and also that the smart app had not been implemented. It was also found that the LED screens displayed were not working properly. For a four wheeler, Rs 12 are taken and for a two wheeler, Rs 6 are taken.