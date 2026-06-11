Gym trainer shot dead in Haryana’s Hansi; 10 rounds fired in seconds

The police said the incident occurred when Kapil was holding a training session outside his gym in the morning. (Photo: Special arrangement)

A 25-year-old gym trainer was shot dead at point-blank range in Haryana’s Hansi on Thursday morning, the police said, adding that his wife sustained pellet injuries in the attack.

The deceased was identified as Kapil, who hailed from a village in Jind, and his wife as Shikha. The two had an inter-caste marriage a few days ago, the police added.

The incident occurred near Fountain Chowk around 6 am. Two men on a bike fired around 10 rounds within seconds and fled, the police said. Kapil died on the spot.

“Kapil was holding a training session outside his gym in the morning. Two masked men arrived there on a motorbike and opened fire at him. Shikha also sustained pellet injuries, although prima facie, it seems that she was not the target. The assailants sped away after firing around 10 rounds,” a police officer on the investigation team said.