Hand grenades are the ‘new normal’ in Punjab; police creating ‘illusion of action’ with encounters: BJP’s Sunil Jakhar

Sunil Jakhar said the DGP had admitted that youngsters were being lured by gangsters with costly shoes and other items. (File photo)

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar said on Wednesday that the law-and-order situation in the state has deteriorated to such an extent that throwing hand grenades has become routine. He also alleged there was a nexus between gangsters, narcotics, and terrorism.

Jakhar also visited Gurdaspur in the late afternoon.

Addressing mediapersons at the BJP headquarters in Chandigarh, Jakhar referred to recent media reports about the recovery of two hand grenades from Moga in connection with a firing incident targeting migrants earlier this month.

Jakhar said, “In just the recent past, nearly 20 incidents of hand grenade attacks have taken place in Punjab. This is the result of the nexus between rising gangsters, narcotics, and terrorism, but the state government has proved completely incapable of dealing with it. Earlier, Punjab witnessed the terror of AK-47s; now hand grenades have become the new normal for the state. The impact of this fear and panic is being borne by the common Punjabi, who constantly worries about the safety of life and property. Instead of deploying the police for public safety, they are being assigned to security duties for pre-wedding videography shoots of AAP leaders.”