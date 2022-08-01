scorecardresearch
Hand foot and mouth disease: HFMD self-limiting, no need to panic, say experts

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
August 1, 2022 1:55:21 am
Pain, fever, bad appetite, small blisters and ulcers on hands, feet, mouth and other parts are the main symptoms. (Express Photo)

With the viral hand foot and mouth disease (HFMD) outbreak in pre-primary children in some UT schools and a few schools going online to break the chain of infection, doctors have advised “ not to panic” and said that the “need of the hour is to be proactive”.

Dr Vikas Sharma, Chief Consultant Dermatologist and Dermatolaser Surgeon, National Skin Hospital, Mansa Devi Complex, said they received about 20 to 25 cases of HFMD in his OPD.

Dr Sharma said, “The fact is viral infections tend to peak during monsoon every year, which brings rise in cases of other viral disorders like HFMD, chicken pox, measles, etc. So there’s no need to panic but the need of the hour is being proactive. Diseases like chickenpox, measles and HFMD have symptoms of rashes on skin along with blisters”.

“The main issue is when the child develops oral blisters. They are painful and it prevents them from swallowing food,” he said, adding that parents should look out for red flags in children like the inability to have food or water, reduced urination, inactivity and persistent fever. He said that it is a common infectious disease in young children, especially children under 5 years of age.

“While there are no vaccines, it is a self-limiting disease and requires symptomatic treatment only. The infection lasts for around 7-14 days. It has a fast-spreading rate in humid climates. Children can be infected by the virus that spreads directly from person-to-person through the mouth, secretions from the nose, mouth, or saliva. Therefore, the most powerful way to prevent this is understanding how to protect your children, recognise early signs and take proper care,” he added.

Doctor also added that besides HFMD, humid climate also creates favourable conditions for the spread of other viruses, bacteria and fungi causing numerous infections.

“HFMD is an infectious viral illness which mainly infects children aged 0–5?years old. Coxsackievirus A16 and EV71 are the most common pathogenic enterovirus causing HFMD. One can be infected through several pathways like contact with the infected person’s spittle or blister fluid directly, fecal-oral route, respiratory pathway, or contacting with contaminated objects. The incubation period of HFMD is about 3–7 days. Pain, fever, bad appetite, small blisters and
ulcers on hands, feet, mouth and other parts are the main symptoms,” Dr Sharma added.

Dr Priyansh from department of Dermatology in PGIMER stated that “people should not panic and just see a dermatologist.”

