Hamid Ansari to be in Shimla today

Vice-President Mohammad Hamid Ansari will reach Shimla on Tuesday to preside over the diamond jubilee celebrations of the National Academy of Audit and Accounts.

On the occasion,he would release a Special Cover & Commemorative Volume at Yarrows,said an official spokesperson of the Government of India.

The administration rehearses at The Ridge in Shimla for Vice-President Hamid Ansaris visit on Tuesday.

Lalit Kumar

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App