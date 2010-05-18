Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Hamid Ansari to be in Shimla today

Vice-President Mohammad Hamid Ansari will reach Shimla on Tuesday to preside over the diamond jubilee celebrations of the National Academy of Audit and Accounts.

Written by Express News Service | Shimla | Published: May 18, 2010 4:40:23 am
On the occasion,he would release a Special Cover & Commemorative Volume at Yarrows,said an official spokesperson of the Government of India.

The administration rehearses at The Ridge in Shimla for Vice-President Hamid Ansaris visit on Tuesday.
Lalit Kumar

