Hamid Ansari to be in Shimla today

Written by Express News Service | Shimla | Published: May 18, 2010 4:40:23 am
Vice-President Mohammad Hamid Ansari will reach Shimla on Tuesday to preside over the diamond jubilee celebrations of the National Academy of Audit and Accounts.
On the occasion,he would release a Special Cover & Commemorative Volume at Yarrows,said an official spokesperson of the Government of India.
The administration rehearses at The Ridge in Shimla for Vice-President Hamid Ansaris visit on Tuesday.
Lalit Kumar
