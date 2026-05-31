Just 2 weeks after launch, Ludhiana’s Halwara airport damaged during thunderstorm

Parts of ceiling coming off at Halwara airport. (Screenshots from the video posted on X by Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu).

The newly operationalised Halwara civil terminal (Ludhiana airport) sustained structural damage after a severe thunderstorm and heavy rain lashed the city on Saturday.

The airport became operational just two weeks ago, on May 15, when Air India commenced its inaugural flight service between Halwara and Delhi. The infrastructural damage to the building came to light on Sunday after passengers and airport staff noticed water leaking from multiple points, along with sections of the false ceiling and roof panels coming loose following the heavy downpour.

However, Airport Director Jagir Singh confirmed that no passengers or staff members suffered injuries and that immediate repair work was underway. “Heavy rain and thunderstorms continued throughout the day on Saturday, leading to some minor infrastructural damage. Immediate repairs are being executed. The water leakage occurred after a section of the false ceiling was compromised,” he said.