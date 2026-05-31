Just 2 weeks after launch, Ludhiana’s Halwara airport damaged during thunderstorm

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The newly operationalised Halwara civil terminal (Ludhiana airport) sustained structural damage after a severe thunderstorm and heavy rain lashed the city on Saturday.
The airport became operational just two weeks ago, on May 15, when Air India commenced its inaugural flight service between Halwara and Delhi. The infrastructural damage to the building came to light on Sunday after passengers and airport staff noticed water leaking from multiple points, along with sections of the false ceiling and roof panels coming loose following the heavy downpour.
However, Airport Director Jagir Singh confirmed that no passengers or staff members suffered injuries and that immediate repair work was underway. “Heavy rain and thunderstorms continued throughout the day on Saturday, leading to some minor infrastructural damage. Immediate repairs are being executed. The water leakage occurred after a section of the false ceiling was compromised,” he said.
Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain told The Indian Express, “I have ordered an inquiry by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Jagraon) to assess the exact extent of the damage to the building. Immediate repairs have been mandated to ensure passenger safety.”
The construction of the Halwara civil terminal building was completed by the Punjab government’s Public Works Department (PWD) after a private contractor originally hired for the project abandoned the work midway. Following its completion, the facility was handed over to the Airports Authority of India (AAI).
Since its launch on May 15, the new Ludhiana airport has been handling 4 Air India flights daily, comprising 2 round-trips to and from Delhi.
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu took to X (formerly Twitter) to target Punjab’s AAP government over the incident, writing: “It is deeply unfortunate that Halwara international airport has failed to withstand even the very first spell of rain. The manner in which the airport structure has failed has seriously endangered the lives of both employees and passengers. Strict action must be taken against PWD officials and the contractor… for negligent construction and for putting human lives at risk.”
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