Halwara airport building to be ready by March 31

AFTER a 10 month hiatus owing largely to the non-payment of funds for completion of the terminal building, Halwara international Airport in Ludhiana will finally be completed for operation by the end of this fiscal.

Officials said that the Punjab government has decided to arrange for money for now to complete the project and will later be reimbursed by Airport Authority of India (AAI).

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced that the airport will soon be functional and people of the state would be able to board international flights from there.

Rahul Bhandari, principal secretary of Civil Aviation, Punjab told The Indian Express that the project was delayed as the work had come to a standstill after the contractor was not paid Rs 5 crore. “There was a confusion. Now, the CM has taken a call and has found a solution. He has directed the finance department to release Rs 30 crore and GLADA to release Rs 20 crore so that the work is completed.“

He said that the work on the terminal building will be completed at a cost of Rs 50 crore. “A deadline to get work completed by March 31 has been given to the PWD, so that international flights can start.”

The money being spent by the state initially would be reimbursed by AAI later. The state government had acquired 161 acres for the airport. This was funded by the state.

Halwara is an existing Indian Airforce station near Ludhiana. The government found it easier to develop the already existing airport as civilian airport also. Sahnewal, another town near Ludhiana, also has a civil airport but it cannot be expanded.

Bhandari said that after Halwara International Airport becomes functional, Sahnewal airport will be closed and monetised by AAI.

“Sahnewal airport cannot be expanded. There is no provision. It is surrounded by buildings on all sides. That is why the government thought of setting up the International Airport at Halwara which has a full fledged terminal,” Bhandari said.

The CM has already announced that they will get the airport named after martyr Kartar Singh Sarabha. Earlier, Chandigarh airport was named after freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.