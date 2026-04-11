With 9 deaths in 3 years, Hallo Majra junction emerges as Chandigarh’s deadliest black spot

The Hallomajra light point-cum-Poultry Farm Chowk on V-1 Road (extended Dakshin Marg) has emerged as the deadliest accident black spot in Chandigarh, recording nine fatalities in as many crashes between 2023 and 2025 — the highest among all identified locations in the city, official data of Chandigarh Police has revealed.

The Hallomajra junction has seen a steady rise in fatal accidents. While 2023 recorded one fatal crash, the number rose to four each in 2024 and 2025, with every crash resulting in a death.

Other identified black spots have also reported repeated fatalities. The Kalagram light point on V-2 Road (extended Madhya Marg) recorded seven crashes, including five fatal incidents leading to five deaths, along with two grievous injury cases in 2025. The site saw two fatal crashes in 2023 and three in 2024.