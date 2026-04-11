With 9 deaths in 3 years, Hallo Majra junction emerges as Chandigarh’s deadliest black spot

The Hallomajra junction has emerged as Chandigarh’s most dangerous traffic point, leading a surge in road fatalities that has seen 28 people killed in the first three months of 2026 alone.

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
3 min readChandigarhApr 11, 2026 07:47 PM IST
Chandigarh road accident fatalitiesIn 2025, the city recorded 83 fatal accidents, compared to 72 in 2024 (Source: File/ Representational)
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The Hallomajra light point-cum-Poultry Farm Chowk on V-1 Road (extended Dakshin Marg) has emerged as the deadliest accident black spot in Chandigarh, recording nine fatalities in as many crashes between 2023 and 2025 — the highest among all identified locations in the city, official data of Chandigarh Police has revealed.

The Hallomajra junction has seen a steady rise in fatal accidents. While 2023 recorded one fatal crash, the number rose to four each in 2024 and 2025, with every crash resulting in a death.

Other identified black spots have also reported repeated fatalities. The Kalagram light point on V-2 Road (extended Madhya Marg) recorded seven crashes, including five fatal incidents leading to five deaths, along with two grievous injury cases in 2025. The site saw two fatal crashes in 2023 and three in 2024.

At the Housing Board light point on V-2 Road, traffic police recorded five fatal crashes and five deaths between 2023 and 2025. The junction witnessed one fatal crash in 2023, followed by a spike to three in 2024, and one in 2025, indicating that the risk has persisted over the years.

The Milk Colony and Dhanas light point reported seven crashes during the same period, including five fatalities, one grievous injury case, and a non-FIR death. In 2024, the junction accounted for three fatal crashes and one serious injury, followed by two fatal crashes in 2025.

Harman Sidhu of NGO Arrive Safe, which works on road safety, attributed the trend to speeding, signal violations, and gaps in junction design, along with inconsistent enforcement. Sidhu stressed that identifying black spots alone is insufficient unless followed by time-bound corrective measures.

He added interventions include redesigning junctions, improving signage and lighting, enforcing speed limits, and increasing surveillance at high-risk points.

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28 killed in Chandigarh road accidents till March this year

At least 28 people have died in 49 road accidents in Chandigarh this year till March 31. The official data of Chandigarh Traffic Police shows that in the first three months of 2026, the city recorded 24 fatal cases and 25 non-fatal cases, leaving 36 persons injured. The pace of fatalities has been nearly one death every three days.

The 2026 figures come against the backdrop of a marked increase in accidents in 2025, when Chandigarh reported 191 total accident cases, up from 169 in 2024 — an increase of over 13 per cent.

In 2025, the city recorded 83 fatal accidents, compared to 72 in 2024. The number of people killed also rose from 75 in 2024 to 86 in 2025, while injuries increased from 133 to 157 during the same period. Non-fatal cases too saw a jump, from 97 in 2024 to 108 in 2025.

Traffic officials cite speeding, signal violations, and non-adherence to traffic rules as the primary causes behind the rising number of accidents. Busy arterial roads and high-speed corridors continue to be particularly vulnerable, especially during peak traffic hours, a traffic police official said.

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In addition, road safety specialists have called for improved traffic engineering measures, including better signage, lane discipline enforcement, and speed-calming interventions, particularly at high-risk stretches, the official added.

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

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