HAFED to open markets in every Haryana district to give farmers ideal price for crops

Additional Chief Secretary of Cooperation Department, Sanjeev Kaushal said from April 2020 to October 2020, 1.25 lakh tonnes of urea and 34,000 tonnes of DAP were made available by HAFED.

Haryana Cooperation Minister Dr Banwari Lal on Friday announced that HAFED will open markets in every district of the state to give farmers ideal price for their crops to promote cooperatives in the area of agricultural production.

“Dairy products as well as daily use items will be available at these open markets by HAFED. Apart from this, a letter has been sent to all deputy commissioners to enhance the number of VITA booths and these booths will sell fruits and vegetables other than milk products,” Dr Lal said, while speaking at a state level programme on cooperative day in Karnal, Friday.

On the occasion, an audio message of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was played along with a short film on works done in the field of cooperatives.

“Every person can prosper through cooperatives. Thus, development on these lines is possible if people start considering cooperatives as an option. In the field of cooperatives, marketing of agricultural products, commercialisation of milk production is a good option for increasing farmers’ income. The government provides subsidy on loans bearing less amount. There are eight federations of cooperatives which help in increasing the sources of income of the common man through various means. HAFED has good reputation in the country, maintains good quality standards other than winning people’s trust. Kaithal, Palwal and Meham Sugar mills have started producing sugar as well as jaggery through Sugarfed. Shahabad will start producing ethanol soon while Kaithal Sugar Mill will start the work of producing bagasse briquetting. For this, Rs 120 per quintal stubble will be purchased from farmers. Farmers will be benefited by this while the pollution will also decrease,” Dr Lal added.

Additional Chief Secretary of Cooperation Department, Sanjeev Kaushal said, “Haryana is achieving a lot in the field of cooperatives. Out of 22,000 cooperative societies of the state, 12,000 are doing good work. All the committees will be computerised in the coming time to ensure transparency and whatever their disputes are will be resolved within the stipulated time. HAFED is doing a good job and from April 2020 to October 2020, 1.25 lakh tonnes of urea and 34,000 tonnes of DAP were made available by HAFED. Haryana is the state in the country where the entire produce of farmers is purchased.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd