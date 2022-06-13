H S Lucky is new UT Congress president

Harmohinder Singh Lucky was appointed as the Chandigarh Congress chief, here on Sunday. Lucky’s appointment comes a day after Congress leader Subhash Chawla resigned from the post. A statement issued on Sunday stated, “Congress president has appointed Harmohinder Singh Lucky as the president of Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee with immediate effect. The party appreciates the contributions of outgoing president Subhash Chawla.”

Lucky had contested the Municipal Corporation polls in December, 2021 but lost to BJP Councillor Mahesh Inder Singh Sidhu by a margin of 11 votes. Lucky had contested the last two elections as well and had lost the polls. He has remained an active leader in the Congress.

Chandigarh unit president Subhash Chawla resigned from the post on Saturday. Chawla was given the charge just a year and a half ago after removing the then president Pardeep Chhabra, who later joined the Aam Aadmi Party. Citing the reason for his resignation, Chawla had told The Indian Express that he will be doing a press conference in a day or two “to say everything”. Chawla said he has not quit the party.

Chawla’s resignation came just two days after Congress councillor and old warhorse Gurcharan Jeet Singh left the Congress and joined the city unit of BJP. Sources said that many were holding Chawla responsible for the switch. Also, many workers in the group said that the high command was upset with him and sought his resignation. Earlier, Devinder Singh Babla and his wife Harpreet Kaur also switched to BJP a month after Harpreet’s win in the MC elections, a few days before the mayoral polls. With this shift, now there are only two prominent leaders left in the Congress: Gurbax Rawat and HS Lucky.

48-year-old HS Lucky is a lawyer by profession. He has also remained the deputy mayor of UT. While listing out his priorities, he said that he wants to strengthen the Congress in UT and take up issues of public concern.